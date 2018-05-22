Los Angeles City Council Budgets $440 Million for Homeless Services

The $9.9 billion Los Angeles budget approved by the City Council on Monday earmarks nearly half a billion dollars for homeless services, including new housing, shelters, outreach services and sanitation teams.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, budget chair, said Tuesday that the Mayor’s Office developed the initial budget before it was passed on to the council. The mayor’s proposed budget included $430 million to address homelessness this fiscal year, 2018-19, which is two and a half times more than the budget for the current fiscal year. That increase was enabled in large part because of revenues from Measure HHH, approved by voters to allocate more funds to brick-and-mortar programs for homeless people, he said.

“The broader revenue landscape of the city is improved, and so there’s more potential to fund homeless services with General Fund dollars beyond HHH,” Krekorian said. “So the mayor, to his great credit, emphasized this as a high priority, allocated appropriate resources to addressing the challenge with urgency, and presented that to us. And then the council added an additional $10 million to that amount so it’s now up to $440 million."