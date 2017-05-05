Weekend Cinco de Mayo DUI Crackdown Starts Tonight

Hasta la vista, baby. PVOG/Flickr

If you need any more evidence that Cinco de Mayo is an American beer holiday rather than a Mexican celebration of an underdog victory over the French in 1862, look at the police crackdown on DUI suspects that''s taking place tonight and throughout the weekend.

If you don't act right, cops will be shooting fish in a barrel. So have that fishbowl margarita if you must, just don't drive afterward. Multiple SoCal police agencies have announced they'll be on high alert throughout the quasi-holiday weekend.

"Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers," according to a sheriff's statement. "DUI saturation patrols will deploy on Friday, May 5, 2017, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests."

Here are details on some of the anti-drunk-driving enforcement operations in Greater L.A., according to law enforcement:

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint will be waiting for you at Manchester Avenue and Main Street in South L.A.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., an LAPD checkpoint will be in effect on Sunset Boulevard at Orange Grove Avenue in Hollywood.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., extra cops will be on the streets of the LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and areas just west, south and east of downtown. The department calls this a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Pasadena police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in their fair city.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., extra cops will hit the streets of the city of San Gabriel.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be running on Sherman Way and Independence Avenue in Canoga Park.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival at Roscoe Boulevard and Gloria Avenue in North Hills.

Sunday will see a DUI saturation patrol in the LAPD's Mission Division area of the Valley from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Be safe.

