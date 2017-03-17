St. Patrick's Day Checkpoints and Weekend DUI Crackdowns Start Tonight

Los Angeles has Koreatown, Chinatown and even Tehrangeles. But there’s no Irishtown — except for today, when every corner of the city is Irishtown.

Police are urging Angelenos to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly by taking Uber, Lyft, taxis and trains. The luck of the Irish will only get you so far behind bars, and a DUI now costs a suspect an average $16,000, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

According to the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is also a deadly holiday: 252 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes on St. Patricks’ from 2011 to 2015; more than one in four of those cases took place from midnight to 6 a.m.

As a result, “all municipal police departments, county sheriff departments and the California Highway Patrol will be on heightened alert ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver throughout the long weekend,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies are telling L.A. area drivers where they’ll be and when they’ll be there. No excuses:

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra cops will be on the streets of the LAPD’s Mission Division in the San Fernando Valley. The department calls this a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a DUI checkpoint will be happening on Hyperion Avenue and Scotland Street in Silver Lake.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be running on Figueroa and Ninth streets near LA Live downtown.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting arrivals on Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street in the heart of Hollywood clubland.

Tonight extra police will patrol the streets of Pasadena for a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. sheriff’s deputies will operate a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city of Lancaster.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. officers will be operating a checkpoint on Roscoe Boulevard and Gloria Avenue in North Hills.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be happening on Van Nuys Boulevard at Remick Avenue in Arleta.

