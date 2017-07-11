menu

Los Angeles Is a Likely Shoo-in for Olympics


Los Angeles Is a Likely Shoo-in for Olympics

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 10:52 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, celebrates the IOC's decision.
International Olympic Committee
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Los Angeles is almost assured to host Olympic Games in the next decade.

The International Olympic Committee this week decided it would award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics simultaneously in September. That means the remaining cities vying to host those games, Los Angeles and Paris, will host unless something unusual takes place. "They are two fantastic cities ... enthusiastic and dynamic," IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Today's move means that Los Angeles likely will see the games in 2028. Parisian leaders say their Olympic Village will be ready in 2024 but unavailable in 2028. "We welcome the executive board's decision to look at the simultaneous awarding of two successive Summer Games,'' Garcetti had said at an IOC news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.)," President Trump said on Twitter. "Stay tuned!"

The rare, simultaneous awarding of two consecutive Summer Games will take place Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru. The situation evolved after Boston, Rome, Budapest and Hamburg, Germany, all dropped out of contention. Some cities cited cost, but Garcetti has argued that Los Angeles' strong sports infrastructure means costs to taxpayers would be minimal — $5.3 million would be budgeted — and that City Hall might actually profit from the games.

The L.A. 2024 delegation included Garcetti, chairman Casey Wasserman, CEO Gene Sykes and vice chairs Janet Evans and Candace Cable. They gave the IOC a 45-minute presentation and stood for 30 minutes of questions. Los Angeles is home to the Coliseum, the StubHub Center and beaches for the new Olympic sport of surfing, which will launch in Tokyo in 2020.

"L.A. possesses a huge array of existing, modern sports facilities," Evans said.

Dennis Romero
L.A. Weekly staff writer Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

