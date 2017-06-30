4th of July Weekend Checkpoints, DUI Patrols Start Tonight

Woo-to-the-hoo: A 2015 4th of July pool party downtown. Ed Carrasco/L.A. Weekly

The 4th of July isn't a proper beer holiday like St. Patrick's Day or Cinco de Mayo. But Americans will imbibe nonetheless. In 2015, there were 271 DUI-related deaths on state roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states there were 146 drunk-driving-related deaths from coast to coast during the same time.

State and local authorities are warning party-goers that they'll be met with checkpoints and beefed-up patrols designed to catch motorists who have had too much drink. The CHP will be operating under a "maximum enforcement period" from 6:01 p.m. tonight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. "Drivers should be aware that the California Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies are ... using sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols to look for drinking drivers during the holiday," according to Lorz Villagrana, traffic and safety manager at the Auto Club of Southern California.

"Travel at a safe speed, fasten your seat belt, and designate a sober driver if your holiday plans include alcohol," CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said in a statement. "These choices could save your life or the life of someone you love."

Uber, Lyft, taxis and sober drivers are your friend. But the AAA is there for you, too. For the 20th year the organization will be making its Tipsy Tow service, in which you can have your vehicle towed seven miles, available in 13 regional counties. It's running from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday (call 1-800-400-4AAA). 'Merica!

Cops have some love for you too: They're letting patriotic partiers know where police will be and when they'll be there. Here's your list of DUI checkpoints and patrols courtesy of area law enforcement agencies:

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra police will be on the streets of the LAPD's Southeast Division area, which includes Watts, Harbor Gateway and parts of South L.A. The department calls this kind of operation a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. an LAPD checkpoint will be up and running on North Figueroa Street at York Boulevard in Highland Park.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be operating on La Brea Avenue at Willoughby Avenue in Hollywood.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Sunset Boulevard at Coronado Street in Echo Park.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Inglewood police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the City of Champions.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. a saturation patrol will strike in the LAPD's Central Division area, which includes downtown and communities immediately east, west and south and north of downtown.

Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight a checkpoint will be happening on Manchester Avenue at Hoover Street in South L.A.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be running on Victory Boulevard at Bellaire Avenue in Valley Glen.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be lurking on Cahuegna Boulevard at Broadlawn Drive near Universal City.

Sunday a saturation patrol is on in the 77th Street Division area of South Los Angeles from noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday extra officers will saturate the streets of the LAPD's Mission Division area of the San Fernando Valley from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday a saturation patrol is back in the 77th Street Division area from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Be safe.

