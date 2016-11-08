Local Measures to Expand Transit and Fight Homelessness Have Narrow Leads in Early Voting

EXPAND The Expo Line pulls into the La Cienega station. Steve and Julie / Flickr

There are some early indications that Angelenos have decided to tax themselves to support public transit and homeless housing.

With roughly half a million vote-by-mail ballots counted, L.A. County's Measure M is leading by 67 percent – just one percent above the two-thirds margin it needs to pass. The measure would add a half-cent sales tax to build public transit throughout the county.

The city-wide Measure HHH is also in the lead, with a far more comfortable 75 percent. Triple-H would raise property taxes by .01 percent to pay for permanent supportive housing and shelters for city's homeless population.

Of course, these are only the early returns – with many votes still to be counted, the results could very well change.

Here are the early voting results for the other local initiatives:

• Measure JJJ, a citywide ballot measure that would force apartment builders seeking zoning changes to build affordable housing (as well as pay their workers a certain wage standard) is ahead with 60 percent.

• Measure RRR, which changes the governance structure of the Department of Water and Power, is ahead, but only barely, with 51 percent.

• Measure SSS, which allows airport police officers to join the same pension system as LAPD officers and L.A. firefighters is behind by a razor-thin margin, less than 1,000 votes.

• The County's other initiative, Measure A, which would raise money for parks, is in the lead with 69 percent.

And finally, the City of Santa Monica's controversial Measure LV, which would put all major developments to a voter referendum, is losing, with only 44 percent.

