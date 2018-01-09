Rams', Chargers' New Home Taking Shape

After an unusually wet 2017 winter held up development on the NFL stadium scheduled to open in Inglewood in 2020, work is now well underway. Before too long, two football teams that until recently played in St. Louis and San Diego will play their home games in the same park.

The nature of “franchise-over-fans” is an unsavory quirk to sport in this country, and one that is hard to understand elsewhere. What do fans in St. Louis do when their team is torn away from them? Sports Illustrated spoke to a handful, and didn’t get glowing responses.

The San Diego Union Tribune tried something similar with fans of the Chargers.