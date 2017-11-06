L.A.'s Cannabis Industry Takes a Female-Centric Approach to Sexual Pleasure

Ashley Manta had been helping couples have enjoyable sex for seven years and, yet, every time she had intercourse she was confronted with seemingly insurmountable pain.

Then, in 2014, she heard about Foria Pleasure, a new cannabis oil spray designed to enhance sexual pleasure for women. It was transformative.

“I had partnered sex without pain for the first time in years and I realized there wasn’t anyone talking about the intersection of cannabis and sex,” recalls Manta. “I decided that I wanted that to be my thing.”

Since then, Manta has been at the forefront of the growing conversation around cannabis and sex. She's branded herself as a “cannasexual," speaking on panels about the different ways cannabis can be used to enhance women’s health and advising individuals on how to experiment with cannabis as a tool for intimacy.

Manta says the cannabis and sex industries are currently “really excited about each other,” not because they both sell vices but because of their mutual interest in wellness. The number of female-focused cannabis products — from lubes to topicals for menstrual cramps — has grown exponentially in the last year along with the cannabis industry in California. These products are a part of a larger movement in the country to think about every aspect of women’s reproductive and sexual health — from the orgasm to pregnancy — as connected.

“It’s still very taboo to talk about things like your period, birth control, or even sex,” said Felicity Yost, co-founder of Tia, a newly-launched app that provides women with personalized answers to their sexual health questions. “What we’ve found is that even though doctors might think about these things as being separate, women don’t think about them in that way.”

Cannabis — as one more often unexplored and taboo option for women’s health — is a part of this dialogue. This past Saturday, Cycles + Sex, a company founded to “highlight the interconnectedness of our sexual, menstrual, hormonal, and reproductive health,” brought together 600 attendees in downtown Los Angeles for a women-centric gathering featuring events from a demonstration on kegel balls to a panel on the orgasm.

Cycles + Sex co-founder Ashley Spivak said one of the reasons their company decided to make L.A. their second stop (their first was New York in April) was because of the city’s booming cannabis industry. Spivak said she personally has found that cannabis makes sex significantly better, allowing her to “feel into her body” instead of getting caught up in her head. It’s helped immensely with her cramps too.

When women come to Manta for advice on how to use cannabis during sex, she says they’re mostly facing one of three problems: psychological barriers to being present (i.e., stress, anxiety, or body shame); physical limitations (i.e., pain from penetration or just chronic pain in the body); or a simple lack of pleasure. Cannabis, she said, has the potential to help in all of these circumstances.

Sex educator Ashley Manta specializes in helping couples and individuals use cannabis as a tool for intimacy. Click Save Photography

A large study, published last month in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, bolsters this statement. It found that heterosexual men and women who use cannabis have sexual intercourse more often. But, this, of course, leaves out many cannabis users, including most everyone in the LGBTQ community. The companies and experts in the cannabis sex space say there’s just not enough data yet, a consequence of the significant barriers to doing cannabis research in the U.S. more broadly.

Yost, co-founder of sexual health app Tia, said the two main cannabis-related questions that their users ask are whether cannabis impacts the efficacy of birth control and whether cannabis dries up vaginal lubrication. She says, in the absence of studies, their experts merely have to say “not to our knowledge,” while clarifying that that doesn’t mean much.

Meanwhile, Foria and Hmbldt, the cannabis companies at Cycles + Sex's L.A. event, have been collecting anecdotal reports from their users. In addition to their lube, Foria now has a cannabis-based suppository for menstrual cramps which Manta, among others, say is a “game-changer.” California-based Hmbldt has six different vape pens marketed according to their effects, from “arouse” to “relief.”

EXPAND hmbldt Vapes Courtesy hmbldt

Foria founder Mathew Gerson and Hmbldt Chief Marketing Officer Derek McCarty both pointed out that while the number of FDA-approved clinical trials investigating cannabis might be limited, that cannabis has been used as a tool in sexual and reproductive health for millennia. They don’t see what their companies are doing as new, but rather as a reintegration of lost knowledge. One of Foria’s goals, while they await cannabis reform in the U.S. and abroad, is to design more products like their CBD spray that can be used in regions where THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, is still banned.

The issue of access to care more generally is a hot topic among the leaders in this burgeoning women’s wellness space. L.A., as a hub for alternative medicines including cannabis, was a natural fit for Cycles + Sex, but what about all the women who learn about these options in California and can’t get a hold of them elsewhere? As Manta said, “anyone can smoke a joint and get laid,” but the cannabis and sex movement is about much more.

