L.A.'s Best Election-Night Watch Parties

With one of the most controversial elections in history upon us, Americans everywhere are preparing to cast their votes — and drink heavily — on Nov. 8. Remember, you don't have to observe the results alone. Numerous L.A. organizations and bars will be holding viewing parties for Angelenos seeking camaraderie and community. Here are some of the big night's best events.

KPCC Election Watch Party: KPCC In Person returns to LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes to join Loyola Marymount University’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles for its Election Central watch party. The watch party is open to the public and will feature drinks and complimentary food. La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free, RSVP here.

End of Prohibition Election Party: This event will celebrate the end of cannabis prohibition in California (that is, if Proposition 64, which legalizes recreational weed, passes). Watch the election results unfold with drinks and hand-crafted appetizers (infused and non-infused). Location given with ticket purchase (it's in Santa Monica); 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$50, RSVP here.

The Association L.A. Election Party: This bipartisan bar will be hosting its annual election watch party stocked with drinks to " cheer, cry or drown ourselves in, whatever the outcome." The Association, 110 E. Sixth St., downtown; 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; free, RSVP here.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center presents “Let’s Make History Tonight” Election Party: The center will provide complimentary food and a cash bar with drink specials to watch the election returns on large monitors throughout the club. Next Door Lounge, 1154 Highland Ave.; 5 p.m.-midnight; free, RSVP here.

Three-Day Rule & BallotReady Election Party: Hosted by Three-Day Rule & BallotReady, this open bar with politically themed drinks, food, magic tricks and even Virtual Reality fun will be free for anyone who shows their "I Voted" sticker. Village Work Spaces, 11845 Olympic Blvd.; 5-8 p.m.; free, RSVP here.

