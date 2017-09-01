Police Will Bring the Heat With Labor Day Weekend DUI Checkpoints
It's going to be a long, hot holiday weekend with plenty of beer, hot dogs and poolside views in the offing.
Some people can pace themselves. For those who can't, Southern California police are hitting the streets for a Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown.
"In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes," according to an Inglewood Police Department statement. "Inglewood P.D. supports the new effort from the [state] Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that 'DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.' If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating-machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI."
The action starts tonight. Here's a list of operations, according to local law enforcement:
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., a checkpoint will be running on Sunset Boulevard at Coronado Street in Echo Park.
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., a checkpoint will be operating on Western Avenue and Eighth Street in Koreatown.
Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., sheriff's deputies will be running a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Bellflower.
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., Inglewood police will operate a checkpoint at an undisclosed location.
Tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Pasadena police will be running a checkpoint at an undisclosed location.
Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department will be staffing a checkpoint on Vermont Avenue and Slauson Avenue.
Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., a checkpoint will be awaiting drivers on Nordhoff Street and Woodley Avenue in North Hills.
Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., cops will have a checkpoint running on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at San Jose Street in Chatsworth.
Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Inglewood police will put extra cops on the streets in a hunt for inebriated motorists.
All holiday weekend the Culver City Police Department will have a DUI enforcement team conducting drunk driver "saturation patrols" throughout the city.
All holiday weekend Pasadena police plan to deploy DUI saturation patrols.
Be safe.
