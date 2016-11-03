L.A. Weekly's Ultimate 2016 Voter Cheat Sheet

OK, so you know which presidential candidate has your vote. (Still undecided? Seriously, what's wrong with you?) Now you just need help navigating the murkier portion of the ballot — basically everything else.

polls close at 8 p.m., and you can find your polling place at lavote.net/locator.

Once your hangover fog lifts on Wed., Nov. 9 (will that day ever come?), be sure to check back here to see the outcome of these 26 campaigns — unless, that is, you're already in Canada.

STATEWIDE RACES/INIATIVES



U.S. Senate: Which Minority Female Candidate Should Replace Barbara Boxer?

When one race pits Democrat against Democrat, woman against woman, minority against minority, the choice can be less clear than usual.

Making things worse, it's hard to find much that U.S. Senate candidates Kamala Harris, the state's Attorney General, and Loretta Sanchez, a Congresswoman from urban Orange County, disagree on. A pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people in the country illegally? Both are down. Continuing Obamacare? Definitely. Tighter gun control? Of course.

You could argue that Sanchez has more experience dealing with law-and-order and anti-terror issues on a federal level, since she's already in Congress. She's on the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Armed Services Committee. Harris' experience has been as a prosecutor, both in San Francisco and in Sacramento as the state's top cop. She's targeted banks, car companies (she helped negotiate a settlement with Volkswagen over its emissions cheating), alleged pimps, suspected gangsters and identity thieves.

Perhaps this race, then, is down to the nuance of personality and "likability." Those are very subjective metrics, but if you ask us, Harris is winning here. The latest Public Policy Institute of California poll has Harris ahead by 22 points among likely voters. During their debate last month, Sanchez did "the dab," a dance popularized by the rap group Migos. Harris bit her lip in response. Hope that helps. —Dennis Romero

Proposition 51: Build More Schools

If approved, Proposition 51 would authorize $7 billion for school-construction spending statewide at the K-12 level, and $2 billion for community colleges, for a total of $9 billion. California voters have not approved a state school-construction bond since 2006; the fund is depleted and Proposition 51 would replenish it. Gov. Jerry Brown has said Proposition 51 does not do enough to aid lower-income school districts. But isn't an imperfect bond measure better than no state action at all? Analysts predict a close vote on Proposition 51. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 52: Give Hospitals Control Over Medi-Cal Dollars

The State Legislature devised a temporary way to game the system and boost the amount Washington reimburses for Medicaid, at no cost to the taxpayer. It has been nothing short of a bonanza to hospitals and the state’s tax base: Last year, the hospitals reaped a windfall $3.5 billion. The problem is, the state keeps increasing the amount of that windfall that it diverts to the General Fund, and the hospitals are powerless because they depend on the Legislature to periodically renew the program.

Proposition 52 would move the Medi-Cal fund out of the Legislature's reach, setting a strict limit on how much of the hospital-tax revenue the state can divert to its General Fund and requiring a two-thirds majority for Sacramento to make any changes to the program. Proposition 52 also would remove the Legislature's authority to extend the program, making it permanent, with voter approval in a statewide election the only way to rescind it. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 53: Require Voter Approval for California's Big Borrowing

For decades California has borrowed money for schools, roads and infrastructure by using low-interest, long-term bonds. Proposition 53, backed by a Stockton-area farmer, would limit the Legislature's ability to do this, at least when it comes to bonds totaling $2 billion or more. At that level, lawmakers would have to ask for voters’ approval. Only a few projects on the horizon would qualify for that kind of outlay. Those include the state's already underway $64 billion high-speed rail project, which enjoys seed bonds approved by voters in 2008, and a $17 billion proposal to build tunnels under the San Joaquin Delta that would help bring more water to Southern California.

Dean Cortopassi, the farmer who has put up the initiative's total war chest of $4.8 million, has a farm that would be bypassed by the twin tunnels. But he says Proposition 53 isn't about that; it's about what he describes as government overspending. The California Democratic Party and labor groups are against the measure. Read more. —Dennis Romero

Proposition 54: Videotape the Legislature

If, like millions of Californians, you have trouble falling asleep, this initiative might be for you. It would require that all public meetings of the Legislature be videotaped and posted on the internet within 24 hours. Just imagine the instant zzz's. It would also require that any bills, and any changes to bills, be published 72 hours before they could be passed. The idea is to quash last-minute, back-room deals while keeping the public's eye on its well-paid servants.

The measure is endorsed by the California Republican Party, open-government organizations and some newspaper editorial boards. Legislators themselves aren't too enthusiastic, of course. The California Legislative Analyst's says that when it comes to video, much of what the measure calls for is already happening. Read more. —Dennis Romero

Proposition 55: Tax the Rich to Fund the Schools

In 2012, Governor Jerry Brown convinced voters to approve Proposition 30, a tax hike on the wealthiest Californians. Brown had urged a “yes” vote in order to prevent $6 billion in cuts to the state budget for schools and social programs. For the past four years, the wealthiest 1.5 percent of Californians have had to pay an income-tax increase of between 1 and 3 percent. The measure has raised about $6 billion a year since it was approved, with about half of the revenue funding education, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Proposition 55 would extend the income tax on the wealthy for an additional 12 years, through 2030. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 56: Tax Cigarettes and Tobacco to Fund Health Care

Surprisingly, for as liberal a reputation as California has for taxing things, the state’s levy on cigarettes and other tobacco products is 36th in the nation. And at 87 cents on a pack of smokes, it is around half the tax charged by states like Texas ($1.41), New Mexico ($1.66), Arizona ($2), Nevada ($1.80) and Utah ($1.70).

Proposition 56 would increase the tax on cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and so forth by $2. It would bring the tax on cigarettes to $2.87 (the average price of a pack of cigarettes in California would increase to $8.48 from $6.48) and the tax on all other tobacco products to $3.37. The new tax revenue would go mostly to pay for health care services for low-income individuals and families covered by the Medi-Cal program. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 57: Allow Earlier Parole for Some Prison Inmates

With the state’s prison system still reeling from the 2011 U.S. Supreme Court order to reduce the prison population, Proposition 57 picks up where prior prison-population reforms left off by giving inmates who are serving time for “nonviolent” crimes the opportunity for early release.

Proposition 57 would also try to shrink the prison population by amending the state's Constitution to allow a point system promoting rehabilitation, in which inmates can earn credits for good behavior and for participating in rehabilitative programs. And it would give judges the authority to decide where to hear juvenile cases, a decision that's typically left to prosecutors. Read more. —Matt Fleming

Proposition 58: Allow Schools to Provide Multilingual Instruction

Once upon a time, in 1998, California voters settled a bitter controversy over how English was taught to non-native speakers in public schools. The passage of Proposition 227 eliminated "bilingual education" in schools, made English-only teaching mandatory and set the present course for how English is taught in public schools today. This year’s Proposition 58 would eliminate the waiver requirement for the parents of English learners and restore local control to schools local districts to decide on methods to improve academic performance. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 59: Send a Message About Big Money in Politics

Proposition 59 would advise Congress to propose (and California's Legislature to ratify) a constitutional amendment overturning the deeply unpopular Supreme Court ruling known as “Citizens United,” which found that corporations and labor unions have the First Amendment right to spend unlimited sums for or against political causes. Supporters say approving Proposition 59 would send a strong message against a bad ruling. Opponents say it’s just a “feel-good” measure that clogs the ballot with a nonbinding measure at taxpayer expense. Read more. —Matt Fleming

Proposition 60: Require Porn Actors to Use Condoms

While the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, aka Cal/OSHA, already requires condoms in adult video, enforcement has been inconsistent. The initiative, sponsored by L.A.'s AIDS Healthcare Foundation, would codify state and federal protections for adult performers on set and would make "distributors and agents" "potentially liable for violations of some adult film workplace rules," according to the California Legislative Analyst's Office.

A huge point of contention is whether everyday fans could sue over condom violations. The state Legislative Analyst’s Office says yes, but in limited situations: “Under the measure, any California resident could request Cal/OSHA to address some alleged adult film workplace health and safety violations," according to the office. "If Cal/OSHA does not take certain actions within specific time frames, that person could file a civil action against the adult film producer." Read more. —Dennis Romero

Proposition 61: Cap Prescription Drug Prices (for Some)

Proposition 61 would prohibit state agencies in California from paying more for their employees’ medications than the VA does for veterans'. The measure would immediately lower drug prices for about 12 percent of Californians — about 4.4 million people — including employees of state agencies, low-income patients enrolled in Medi-Cal’s Fee for Service program and inmates of state prisons. Exempt are public school employees, the privately insured and the 10.4 million people enrolled in Medi-Cal’s managed-care program. Read more. —Jason McGahan

Proposition 62: Repeal the Death Penalty

Proposition 62 would repeal the death penalty and make life without parole the maximum sentence for murder. Supporters of repeal argue the judicial system is not foolproof; that innocent people may be put to death. In fact, 156 people on death row have been exonerated nationwide since 1973, including three in California, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Some supporters of the ballot measure argue the death penalty is a cruel and unusual punishment, while others say it’s ineffective and costly. Opponents contend that the death penalty is necessary to punish the worst of the worst. Read more. —Matt Fleming

Proposition 63: Require Background Checks for Ammunition Sales and Tighten Gun Restrictions

Of the 17 ballot measures voters face in November, this is among the most confusing. Under Proposition 63, ammunition sales would be regulated by requiring buyers to get a four-year, $50 permit, which would need to be shown at the time of purchase. But lawmakers passed a sweeping package of gun-control legislation this summer that preemptively amends this proposition. So if Proposition 63 passes, its permitting provisions will be almost immediately replaced with an entirely different background-check system. The amended system would require that dealers instead check with the DOJ at the time of purchase to verify the buyer is not prohibited, for which the DOJ could charge $1 per purchase, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.

Under the measure, courts would be required to inform anyone who was just convicted of a crime that bars gun possession to surrender his or her firearm to law enforcement or sell it to (or store it with) a licensed dealer. Read more. —Matt Fleming

Proposition 64: Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Proposition 64, which is backed by Silicon Valley billionaire Sean Parker and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, would legalize holding up to an ounce of pot for those 21 and older. It would tax retail weed at 15 percent and continue to outlaw toking in public. And it would place California in the company of Colorado Washington and Oregon — and in the process would make recreational weed legal to three times as many Americans.

If California passes recreational pot, proponents say, it could be a turning point for the country as a whole (Massachusetts, Maine, Arizona and Nevada are also voting on recreational marijuana in November). In addition, it would bring billions of dollars in revenue. The state Legislative Analyst's Office estimates that taxes generated by legalization could amount to $1 billion a year. Most of it would go to youth programs, cleaning up environmental damage caused by cultivation and programs designed to reduce stoned driving. Read more. —Dennis Romero

Proposition 65: Tax Plastic Bags for Environmental Causes

This tricky guy was put on the ballot by the plastic bag industry, just to mess with our heads. If Proposition 67 passes (see below), it would force grocery store to charge a 10-cent fee to any disposable bag – either made of paper or heavy plastic. Proposition 65 would give that 10-cent fee to some special environmental fund, instead of letting grocery stores keep the money.

The Mercury News calls Proposition 65 "one of the most disingenuous ballot measures in state history — and that's saying something." According to recent analysis by Capitol Weekly, 68 percent of voters who support Proposition 65 characterize their vote as against the plastic bag industry — despite the fact that the initiative was written by and is being funded by ... the plastic bag industry. And guess who's against Proposition 65? Environmental groups including the Sierra Club, Heal the Bay, Surfrider and the Nature Conservancy. Read more. —Hillel Aron

Proposition 66: Speed Up the Death Penalty Appeals Process

If the death penalty isn't abolished (see Proposition 62), Proposition 66 will speed up a capitol murder appeals process that currently takes decades. Due to legal complications related to lethal injection procedures, the state has not executed anyone since 2006. The majority of death row inmates will die long before their ceremonial last meal. Since 1978, only 15 inmates have been executed, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Meanwhile, more than 100 inmates died before execution.

Proposition 66 calls for a five-year time limit for appeals from death row inmate — a time frame critics have called “arbitrary.” To help meet the five-year cap, the measure would increase the pool of eligible appellate attorneys qualified to represent condemned inmates. Read more. —Matt Fleming

Proposition 67: Ban Lightweight Plastic Bags

This is a referendum on SB 270, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown back in 2014, which would have banned grocery stores from giving away free, lightweight plastic bags, which aren’t biodegradable (they break down into tiny granules that might stick around forever and ever). The plastic bag industry put this on the ballot as a referendum, to try to stop the law from going through. The ban already exists in about half the cities in California, including Los Angeles.

If you want to ban plastic bags from grocery stores, vote yes on this. Read more. —Hillel Aron

LOCAL RACES/INIATIVES



Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Districts 4 and 5

It's a heady time for the Board of Supervisors. Just three years ago, the five-member body, which controls a $28 billion budget, was a fiscally conservative, pragmatic entity, made up of two Republicans and three Democrats. Now, with the full force of term limits setting in and the longest-serving supervisors being flushed out, the Board could turn 100 percent Democrat. It also could become 80 percent female.

In District 4, covering the southwest portion of the county, we have the Democrat Congresswoman Janice Hahn (sister of former mayor Jim Hahn, daughter of longtime supervisor Kenneth Hahn) running against Republican Steve Napolitano, a staffer to Don Knabe, who holds the seat now and is retiring due to term limits. Napolitano is self funding his campaign, having spent at least $1.7 million of his own money. Hahn is a former City Council member.

All the way on the opposite end of the county, in the northwest, we have District 5, currently held by conservative cat-lover Michael Antonovich. Running to replace him is his former staffer, Kathryn Barger, a Republican, and Darrell Park, a Democrat and former White House budget staffer. Park surprised many by squeaking into the runoff, ahead of better known folks like City Councilman Mitch Englander and prosecutor Elan Carr. Even though Park got the Democratic Party’s endorsement, Barger got labor’s stamp of approval, and most elected officials are supporting Barger. Read more. —Hillel Aron

County Measure A: Increase Property Taxes for Parks

This would raise property taxes a teensy amount – 1.5 cents per square foot – to pay for building and maintaining parks and other open spaces. It is intended to replace a couple of other taxes, one of which expired last year, the other of which expires in two years. —Hillel Aron

County Measure M: Add a ½ Cent Sales Tax for Public Transit

This is the big-ticket item of this year’s ballot, which needs a ? vote to pass. Measure M would add a ½ cent sales tax, and make permanent a previous ½ cent sales tax that was set to expire in 2039, in order to build out L.A. County’s nascent rail network.

We’re talking about a subway underneath Wilshire Boulevard; a subway from Simi Valley to LAX, via the Sepulveda Pass; and a light rail line from Hollywood and Highland that would snake through West Hollywood and cut down La Cienega. And we’re talking about more bus rapid transit (one of them down Vermont), more bus lanes, more bike lanes (including a continuous path along the L.A. river) and even some money to fix roads and freeways.

It’s a hefty bill, but it’s the only way more trains are ever gonna get built. Read more. —Hillel Aron

L.A. City Measure HHH: Increase Property Taxes for Homeless Housing

Under HHH, the city would borrow $1.2 billion and use most of it to build 10,000 units of permanent supportive housing — housing complexes that include on-site social workers and mental health counselors (the services, at least in theory, will be paid for by the county, though they're still working out the details). Some of the money will go to temporary homeless shelters, storage facilities, showers and other services for people still living on the street. And some of the money will fund affordable housing.

The bond will be paid for with a roughly .01 percent increase in property taxes. That means if you own a home with an assessed value of $585,100 (the median home value in L.A.), you'll pay an extra $58 a year, give or take. Read more. —Hillel Aron

City Measure JJJ: Require Standard Wages for Construction Workers and Require Affordable Housing

Prop JJJ is a long and complicated initiative, sponsored by labor unions and affordable housing developers. It would force developers seeking a general plan amendment or zone change to pay construction workers an “area wage standard.” Those projects would also have to reserve between 11 and 25 percent of their units for affordable housing.

This one is being opposed by both developers and the anti-development activists. It takes a special cause to make those two groups join forces, but JJJ manages. Urban boosters, who support density, are kind of ‘meh’ on this one. They like the affordable housing requirements, but worry that the wage requirements will make it even harder to build housing, which L.A. sorely needs more of. —Hillel Aron

City Measure RRR: Reform the Department of Water and Power

Measure RRR, aka Measure Arrrrrrrrr, aka the Pirate measure, is being sold by elected officials as Department of Water and Power reform. It would professionalize the DWP’s governing body, giving them a salary and staggered four-year terms, and would require them to have certain experience. It would take away City Council’s responsibility to approve DWP contracts. And it would allow the DWP’s union to remove itself from the city’s civil service system.

RRR’s proponents, which include the powerful DWP union, say the measure will make the much loathed department more efficient and nimble, more independent from the City Council’s prying hands. Opponents, including city unions and Consumer Watchdog, say it will decrease DWP oversight, will make it easier for the department to raise rates, and will make DWP’s hiring process more opaque and more vulnerable to nepotism. Read more. —Hillel Aron

City Measure SSS: Extend Pensions to Airport Police Officers

This would put new Airport police officers into the same pension system as police and firefighters. It would also allow current airport police officer to enroll in the police and firefighter pension fund. An independent analysis by the city administrative officer found that the “City’s annual cost of providing future retirement benefits for current and new Officers joining [the police and firefighters pension fund] will be 14 to 19 percent higher.” —Hillel Aron

