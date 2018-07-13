L.A. Weekly's Guide to 2018 Cannabis Events

THE HEMP & CANNABIS FAIR, REDDING

When: July 14 & 15

Where: Holiday Inn and Convention Center, 1900 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA 96002

Web: THCFair.com

What: THC Fair brings everything hemp & cannabis under one roof, with products, accessories and tools, grow and harvest equipment, sessions on growing, medicinal benefits, legal Q&As and more. THC Fairs take place all over Oregon, California, Nevada and Alaska.

Who: Featured speakers: Joe Pietri (“Using Photoperiodism to Customize Your Cannabis Grow”), Randal Barrett (“The Science of Cannabis, Health & Delivery”), and Vern Adams (“Incorporating Science and Cannabis Breeding”).

Tickets: Weekend admission is $15 at the door, $14 online in advance, and $10 for military. THCFair.com.

Know Before You Go: This celebration of cannabis prohibition being lifted is open to everyone 21+ or 18+ with medical card.

CHAMPS TRADE SHOW LAS VEGAS

When: July 17-19

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Web: ChampsTradeShows.com

What: A staple of the counterculture industry for 17 years, CHAMPS consistently features the best and largest assortment of vendors, including purveyors of glass pipes, vaporizers, cleaners, detox, incense, glass beads, jewelry, extraction machines, jars, adult novelties and much more. In short, anything your smoke shop, hydroponic, crossover tattoo or adult novelty shop may need. In addition, inventors often choose CHAMPS as a showcase for their latest and greatest creations.

Who: The premier exhibitors in the counterculture industry and thousands of buyers from all over the world.

Tickets: Exhibitors, vendors and buyers can register at ChampsTradeShows.com.

Know Before You Go: CHAMPS' 33rd Las Vegas show, in 2015, had more than 500 exhibitor booths encompassing 180,000 square feet of floor space, including over 36,000 product launches on display.

NCIA’S CANNABIS BUSINESS SUMMIT & EXPO

When: July 25-27

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose, CA 95113

Web: CannabisBusinessSummit.com

What: With 120,000-plus square feet of expo floor, 7,500-plus attendees, and 150-plus thought leaders and speakers, the award-winning National Cannabis Industry Association’s Business Summit & Expo is widely regarded as the most influential cannabis trade show in the United States. Hosted by the industry’s only national trade association, it returns to the Bay Area, the epicenter of the cannabis movement, to celebrate five years of bringing together the industry's best and brightest minds.

Who: More than 150 cannabis industry thought leaders and speakers: CannabisBusinessSummit.com/San-Jose-2018/attend/speakers. Keynote speaker is James M. Cole, former deputy attorney general of the United States and author of the Cole Memo: CannabisBusinessSummit.com/San-Jose-2018/agenda/keynote-speaker

Tickets: NCIA Member Conference & Expo pass: $695. Non-member Conference & Expo pass: $895. Dispensary owner, cultivator, infused product manufacturer: $250. Expo only pass: $445. CannabisBusinessSummit.com/San-Jose-2018/attend/registration-fees.

Know Before You Go: Conference & Expo pass (member and non-member) includes access to all keynote and breakout sessions on July 26-27; breakfast, lunch and networking reception access; access to all available speaker slides and MP3s on-demand post-conference. (Access to pre-Summit programs on July 25 requires separate purchase.)

CANNABIS WORLD CONGRESS & BUSINESS EXPOSITION (CWCBExpo)

When: Sept. 26-29

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Web: CWCBExpo.com/Los-Angeles/2018

What: The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) is the leading business marijuana expo and educational networking trade show and conference for the legalized cannabis and hemp industries, held three times a year in the largest media, financial and business markets: New York, Los Angeles and Boston. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry.

Who: More than 50 speakers, including keynote speaker Steve DeAngelo, founder of Harborside Health Center. Full list of speakers here.

Tickets: Early-bird (through Aug. 5), pre-show (Aug 6- Sept.25) and on-site (Sept. 26-29) tickets available for the conference, expo floor, exclusive events and workshops. For pricing, go to CWCBExpo.com/Los-Angeles/2018/pricing

Know Before You Go: This event is produced under the rules of the Los Angeles Convention Center, the city of Los Angeles and the state of California. Please observe and follow all rules and regulations while at the event. No one under the age of 18 is permitted to attend. Soliciting and consumption of THC products are strictly prohibited. Per state and local laws, no luggage or carts will be permitted on the show floor.

Kushstock

KUSHSTOCK FESTIVAL 6

When: Oct. 13

Where: NOS Events Center, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino, CA 92408

Web: Kushstock.life

What: Inspired by the legendary Woodstock festival, Kushstock is a free fest (18+) presented by Dr. K. Featuring vendors, live music on three stages, live glassblowing artists and a come-one, come-all visual arts area (painters, graffiti, sculptures). Now in its sixth edition, Kushstock has grown steadily, and now features an interactive “skaters paradise” skate park and a “ring of fire” wrestling ring.

Tickets: Kushstock is a free general admission festival. VIP tickets (which include early entrance, VIP parking, access to VIP lounge, an opportunity to judge competition entries, a swag bag and more) available at Kushstock.life/tickets.

Know Before You Go: Kushstock is a 420 event. Doctors will be at Gate 7/8 and also inside by the pond to issue medical wristbands.

CALIFORNIA CANNABIS BUSINESS CONFERENCE

When: Oct. 22-23

Where: Hilton Anaheim, 777 W. Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Web: CaliforniaCannabisBusinessConference.com

What: The only industry association trade show preparing California cannabis businesses for success in the largest adult-use market in the world, the California Cannabis Business Conference unifies the Golden State and brings together seasoned industry leaders to convene on best business practices and operations.

Who: 3,000 cannabis business leaders and 100-plus thought leaders and policy makers.

Tickets: Fill out the form here to be notified when the California Cannabis Business Conference 2018 brochure is available: CaliforniaCannabisBusinessConference.com/anaheim-2018/attend/brochure/.

Know Before You Go: To exhibit at the California Cannabis Business Conference, fill out the form here: CaliforniaCannabisBusinessConference.com/anaheim-2018/exhibit/exhibit-at-ccbc2018

CANNMED 2018

When: Oct. 22-24

Where: UCLA Luskin Conference Center, 425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Web: CannMedEvents.com

What: CannMed 2018 is a gathering of the greatest minds in medical cannabis with the goal to further the convergence of medical cannabis research, treatment and product development.

Who: The world’s top medical cannabis researchers will present their latest findings with regards to the efficacy of treating a variety of conditions with cannabis, including epilepsy, pain, traumatic brain injury, cancer and autism. Physicians and clinicians will share compelling case studies and clinical pearls they have collected through their experience treating patients with cannabis, while laboratory professionals will share their revolutionary technologies when it comes to cannabinoid and terpenoid extraction, delivery methods, and quality and safety testing.

Tickets: Exhibit area pass: $300. All-access pass: $850. All-access pass with CME: $1,775 (see “Know Before You Go,” below).

Know Before You Go: The CME Course is a pre-conference workshop on Oct. 22, where medical professionals can earn up to eight hours of continuing medical education credits. Professionals who wish to attend the eight-hour course should select "all-access pass with CME” during registration to gain access to the event.

MJBIZCON

When: Nov. 14-16

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Web: MJBizConference.com/Vegas

What: MJBizCon is the event where deals get done. The oldest and largest national cannabis trade show, running for seven years, this all-professional trade gathering attracts not only the largest but also the most qualified buying audience of any cannabis event in America. Recognized as the fastest-growing trade show in the country across all industries in 2016 and 2018. More product and service providers in the cannabis industry depend on MJBizCon to deliver results than any other trade event in the industry.

Who: More than 20,000 cannabis business leaders and investors and 700-plus diverse exhibitors.

Tickets: Exhibitors kit available at: MJBizConference.com/Vegas/exhibitors.

Know Before You Go: Strictly 18+.

THE EMERALD CUP

When: Dec. 15 & 16

Where: The Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Web: TheEmeraldCup.com

What: The Emerald Cup is Northern California’s premier destination for medicinal marijuana, while advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming. It is widely recognized as the largest, most respected, organic, outdoor medicinal cannabis competition in the world. The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis field with farmers, patients and patrons each year. Originally a community celebration, it has grown to become a global movement honoring the year’s finest, organic, sun-grown medicinal cannabis harvest.

Who: 2018 music, speaker and glass artists lineups coming soon at TheEmeraldCup.com/lineup, TheEmeraldCup.com/speakers, and TheEmeraldCup.com/glass-artists.

Tickets: Early-bird weekend pass: $120 (+ $12.74 fee). Emerald pass: $499 (+ $31.10 fee). TheEmeraldCup.com/tickets. Travel packages, including two-night hotel stay, round-trip shuttle transportation, exclusive VIP lounge and restrooms, and demonstrations by high-demand cannabis influencers available at CIDEntertainment.com/events/Emerald-Cup.

Know Before You Go: Please do not bring alcohol, drugs or paraphernalia, food or drinks, audio or video recording equipment, glass bottles or coolers.