L.A. Weekly's Dispensary Directory

ALTERNATIVE HERBAL HEALTH SERVICES, 7828 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 654-8792, AHHSWeHo.com.

Founded in 2004, AhhsWeHo is co-owned by Dina Browner, who famously hooked up Snoop Dogg with his first medical cannabis recommendation (and may or may not have inspired Showtime’s hit series Weeds). Known for its celebrity clientele, this small shop boasts a truly vast extract menu featuring Full Flava, Elevated Extracts, Vegan Buddha and more, with 10% off all concentrates on Saturday “Shatterdays.” Open Sun., noon-7 p.m.; Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE GROUP, 641 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 200, Brentwood; (310) 476-0222, altmed420.com.

Whether your needs are medicinal or recreational, the Alternative Medicine Group experience is discreet, quick and even fun. Popular for its huge selection of paraphernalia, AMG also carries 40-plus unique strains, as well as a carefully curated menu of concentrate products including Legion of Bloom, Nativ and OG. New patients receive a 15% discount. Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

AMERICAN CANNABIS COMPANY, 11554 Vanowen St., North Hollywood; (747) 205-2138, RealAmericanCannabis.com.

American Cannabis Company hosts its “Concentrate Connoisseur Holiday” on 7/10, with 20% off concentrates and 15% off cannabis vape cartridges. One of L.A.’s original dispensaries, established way back in 2006, ACC carries the highest quality strains, edibles and CBD products, plus extracts including the world-famous Venice Kush concentrates. CBD-only offerings here include topicals, tinctures, oils and full-spectrum hemp oil. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8:45 p.m.

BUDS & ROSES, 13047 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; (818) 907-8852, BudsAndRosesLA.com.

Awarded multiple High Times Cannabis Cup prizes for its homegrown strains, Buds & Roses is a boutique-y affair that invests heavily in both premium product and staff training. Strictly prioritizing quality over quantity, B&R offers an impressive choice of nearly 60 concentrates, alongside edibles, tinctures and topicals — and there’s 15% off your first purchase. Open daily, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (holiday hours vary).

CANNABAL CITY COLLECTIVE, 547 Seaton St., downtown; (213) 613-1288, CannabalCity.com.

Formerly Grateful Med, Cannabal City is a pre-ICO collective recognized by the city of Los Angeles. One of the few area dispensaries to accept debit and credit cards (excluding American Express), this unusually welcoming shop carries a huge selection of concentrates, edibles and supplies, as well as 20-plus strains of flower grown in-house. Take 25% off 3C concentrates and 10% off all concentrates every “Shatterday” (Saturday). Open daily, 9 a.m.-8:50 p.m.

CITY COMPASSIONATE CAREGIVERS, 2235 E. Seventh St., Boyle Heights; (213) 221-7086, CityCompassionateCaregivers.com.

One of L.A.’s largest pre-ICO, Proposition D–compliant dispensaries (operating since 2006), City Compassionate Caregivers’ newest facility is state-of-the-art and recognized for its knowledgeable, patient staff. There’s a convenient in-house ATM; upgrades for veterans, seniors and SSI recipients; and a plethora of concentrates including creations from Flav, Heavy Hitters and Jetty Extracts. Open Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

COMPASSIONATE PATIENT RESOURCES, 18526 Parthenia St., Northridge; (818) 341-3012, facebook.com/pg/Compassionate-Patient-Resources-344894562385759.

Warm and welcoming (even pet-friendly), this long-established pre-ICO business defies its humble location behind an AutoZone with a striking lobby and a bright, clean ambiance that’s the antithesis of “hole in the wall.” Offering dozens of quality, lab-tested flower strains, edibles and concentrates, this granddaddy of SoCal dispensaries also honors credit/debit cards and throws in penny joints with $100-plus purchases. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

DC COLLECTIVE, 8053 Deering Ave., Canoga Park; (818) 887-0980, DCCollective.org.

At the forefront of a new breed of dispensary focused firmly on community involvement and safe, clean, compassion-driven legitimacy, DC Collective prides itself on knowledgeable staff ready to guide guests through its impressive inventory. Deals here include a 10% discount for first-time customers and 10% off crumble and shatter concentrates on Saturdays, plus that same discount on vape cartridges on Sundays. Open daily, 10 a.m.-7:55 p.m. (last new patient check-in 7:45 p.m.)

DELTA 9 COLLECTIVE, 7648 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys; (818) 997-1003, D9Collective.com.

Long-standing and proudly legit, Delta 9 offers an amazing and ever-changing assortment of quality flower, CBD products and concentrates at reasonable prices. Utterly professional and service-oriented, D9’s extract menu includes offerings from Alpine Vapor, Pure Vape and Heavy Hitters, as well as highly regarded hash, with new patients receiving a $5 discount on any vape cartridge. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN PATIENT GROUP (DTPG), 1320 Mateo St., downtown; (213) 747-3386, DTPGLA.com.

It’s really worth seeking out Downtown Patient Group — incongruously situated in an industrial zone north of I-10, near downtown’s Arts District — for one of the largest selections of cannabis products in Greater Los Angeles. A true closed-loop, members-only, democratically run co-op, DTPG provides the best brands in everything from CBD products and concentrates to lab-tested cannabis cultivars like Wedding Cake and Bomba OG. Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

FIREHAUS, 2000 Cotner Ave., Sawtelle; (323) 515-9333, FirehausLA.com.

Formerly known as BSE, FireHaus continues to deliver craft cannabis and individualized service, with promotions posted on its social media channels weekly (and daily deals featured on Weedmaps). Each brand in stock has been thoroughly tested and vetted by staff, including a prodigious selection of extract products (Elicit Labs, Raw Garden, Select cartridges and more) and rotating specials in-store every Thursday through Sunday. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

FOOTHILL WELLNESS CENTER, 7132 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga; (818) 352-3388, FoothillWellnessCenter.com.

With humbly expert “wellness advisers” and the same location since the turn of 2007, Foothill Wellness Center is notable for its loyal, on-first-name-terms clientele and remarkably fair prices. Small but with an in-depth inventory, this patient-centered gem offers a 150-strong extract menu, more than 80 varieties of edibles, awesome patient perks and regular, imaginative promotions. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

THE GREEN EASY, 8311 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove; (323) 424-3035, GreenE420.com.

The epitome of sleek, boutique dispensing, the Green Easy brings Beverly Hills to marijuana as much as it does marijuana to Beverly Hills. Underpinning the well-groomed service you’d expect from any store in the neighborhood is a menu that would impress anywhere, including more than 100 extract items from Brass Knuckles, Bloom Farms, Dosist, Heavy Hitters and beyond. Open daily, 8 a.m.-9:45 p.m.

GREEN GODDESS, 1716 Main St., Venice; (310) 396-7770, Leafly.com/dispensary-info/Green-Goddess-Collective.

A pioneer since 2006, this friendly, secure and knowledgeable dispensary near Venice Beach is unmissable thanks to the serene “Green Goddess” mural adorning its entire exterior wall. Green Goddess carries more than 500 curated items, including designer concentrates, vape oils, tinctures, topicals, sexual oils, sublinguals and more, while displaying rare compassion with generous discounts for all. Open daily, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

GREEN REPUBLIC ORGANICS, 122 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice; (424)-744-8507, GreenRepublicOrganics.com.

Originally established in 2005 as California Alternative Caregivers, L.A.’s first legal collective, Green Republic Organics carries an extensive selection of concentrates, flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals and seeds. Welcoming and knowledgeable, the budtenders at this recreational and medical facility are happy to educate patients on the different effects of strains as well as edibles and smokeless vaporizing. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., noon-7 p.m.

GREENWOLF LOS ANGELES, 2950 Los Feliz Blvd., Atwater Village; (323) 668-9390, Greenwolf.la.

Easy to miss in a nondescript brick building just east of Los Feliz Par Municipal Golf Course, Greenwolf is actually super-convenient, with easy access from I-5, a large free parking lot out back (enter on Revere Avenue), long hours and an ATM directly across the street. There’s now even express pickup and delivery for orders placed on Greenwolf.la, from a menu that includes around 130 extracts. Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD HIGH GRADE, 7051 B Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 536-9133, HollywoodHighGrade.com.

With something for every budget, Hollywood High Grade is patient-focused right down to its straightforward packaging, easy-to-understand lab results, and Medical Patients Lane (which allows patients to skip the line). The comprehensive menu here includes more than 300 extract items, with 10% off shatter on Saturdays and the same discount on all concentrates on “Wax Wednesdays.” Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

KOREATOWN COLLECTIVE, 7382 Melrose Ave., Fairfax; (323) 951-9513, KtownCollective.com.

In fact located in the Fairfax district, just west of Highland Avenue, Koreatown Collective boasts its own master grower and an inspired selection of around 220 edibles (including in-house creations) — everything from hot sauces and salad dressing to cannabis-infused butter and veggie chips. Extracts here include a large variety of hash, shatters and vape cartridges in flavors such as Banana OG, Blue Dream, Girl Scout Cookies and Gelato. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

LA BREA COLLECTIVE, 5057 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; (323) 424-3908, LaBreaCollective.co.

Truly a one-stop shop for cannabis patients, La Brea Collective is large, comprehensive, and now open 12 hours a day. There’s a 10% discount for seniors, veterans, and patients with disabilities; morning and afternoon happy hours; and enticing daily specials on a menu that includes extracts from Happy Sticks, Spliffin, Hitman Farms Select, Tsty and more. Open daily, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

LOS ANGELES KUSH COLLECTIVE, 182 S. Alvarado St., Westlake; (310) 592-6093, LAKmeds.com.

Formerly known as the Emerald Room, located on the hip strip of Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles Kush Collective moved its distinctively caring approach to dispensing medicine to (perhaps even hipper) Echo Park. Since 2007, LAKush has been working to define the most effective formulas and brands to assist patients seeking alternative remedies, which currently include a menu of more than 340 carefully chosen extract products. Open daily, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

MARINA CAREGIVERS, 13453 Beach Ave., Del Rey; (310) 574-4000, MarinaCaregivers.com.

With an inviting ambiance announced by its ivy-shrouded exterior, this fully licensed recreational and medical facility has been earning loyal regulars for more than a decade. Carrying most major brands, as well as smaller regional products (including an extensive extract selection), Marina Caregivers’ flower and edible quality is among the best in L.A. — plus it accepts MasterCard/Visa and takes time-saving online pre-orders. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

MARY JANE’S COLLECTIVE, 4901 Melrose Ave., East Hollywood; (323) 466-6636, MaryJanesMelrose.com.

Growing from a tiny storefront back in 2006, Mary Jane’s is today a fully integrated seed-to-patient medical collective that, as of this year, is licensed for recreational sale. It offers an uncluttered, well-groomed interior and an extensive, connoisseur-quality menu, which includes a heavy selection of premium shatters, crumbles and kief in strain flavors like A-Dub, WiFi, Super Jack and Gangstas Paradise. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

MEDICAL CAREGIVERS COOPERATIVE, 1039 N. Mission Road, Lincoln Heights; (323) 576-2153, Medical-Caregivers-Co-op.business.site.

On the border between East L.A. and Downtown, at the bottom of the I-5 Mission Road off-ramp, Medical Caregivers is now open for recreational adult use, while maintaining its tradition of helping to educate patients about medicinal benefits. Known for its everyday low prices (all 1/8ths are $30 or lower), it also offers daily deals — including on more than 130 extracts — via social media. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

MedMen WeHo Danny Liao

MEDMEN, 110 S. Robertson, Beverly Grove; (310) 307-3478. 735 S. Broadway, downtown; (213) 908-2244. 8740 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 105, Westchester; (424) 290-8030. 8208 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 848-7981. 2141 S. Wright St., Santa Ana; (714) 515-8506. 1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; (424) 330-7232. 410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice; (310) 399-4307. MedMen.com.

With 18 facilities across three states, MedMen is writing the book on the modern cannabis industry, from highly efficient growing facilities to classy retail stores in strategic markets. With their elevated yet highly approachable aura, MedMen locations are further defined by innovative approaches to cannabis retail including “Bud Pods” and iPads, which allow close-up examination of products, including around 150 extract items, before purchase. Opening hours vary by location.

MOTA (Medicine of the Angels), 4001 W. Sunset Blvd. Silver Lake; (323) 552-3024, MOTA.la.

Occupying the Sunset Junction building that was formerly home to Silver Lake staple Circus of Books, MOTA (“Medicine of the Angels,” but also Spanish slang for marijuana) is a potent coming together of the talents and experience of two brothers, one from horticulture, the other from Wall Street. Growing all of its medicine on-site, MOTA carries a wide range of quality concentrates, including signature collabs with UNREGiSTRD Extracts. Open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

THE REEFINERY, 14901 Oxnard St., Van Nuys; (818) 778-6707, TheReefinery.com.

Established in 2006 as Cahuenga Caregivers (and previously known as Sherman Oaks Health Center), the Reefinery is a veteran-owned establishment where cleanliness and safety reign supreme. Featuring both a pharmacy and a smoke shop, staffed by highly educated employees, this forward-thinking store stocks a cutting-edge, unusually comprehensive selection of wax, hash, kief and vape/oil offerings. Open daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

THE RELIEF COLLECTIVE, 5818 W. Pico Blvd., Mid-City; (323) 852-3420, TheReliefCollective.com.

Its sleek, wood-paneling façade gives notice that the Relief Collective is an utterly up-to-date operation that attracts artists and professionals alike. With an emphasis firmly on patient relationships rather than sheer volume (including a loyalty program), this super-safe facility, founded in 2007, carries oil products from brands like Brass Knuckles, Alpine Vapor, Select Oil, Mozen and more. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

SHOWGROW, 3411 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach; (562) 494-8437, ShowGrow.com/locations/Long-Beach.

New to Long Beach, ShowGrow — which also has locations in Santa Ana and Las Vegas — has quickly won over local patients with outstanding customer service, immaculate premises and conveniences such as the ShowGrow App (where you’ll rack up rewards while ordering). As well as sticky, stanky weed and enticing edibles, ShowGrow stocks concentrates from NUG, Heavy Hitters, Moxie and more. Open daily, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SILVER LAKE CAREGIVERS GROUP, 2464 Fletcher Drive, Elysian Valley; (323) 664-1913, weedmaps.com/dispensaries/silver-lake-caregivers-group-2.

Run by a truly veteran grower and in business since 2006, this 10,000-square-foot trailblazer near Dodger Stadium includes a grow room in full view of all visitors. Though perhaps best known for its superior bud — Trainwreck, Purple Urple, Thin Mint Cut and more — this friendly facility also carries clean, pure concentrates (which are considered healthier because they strip out resin-producing plant material). Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., noon-8 p.m.

TLC COLLECTIVE, 3650 E. Olympic Blvd. (4th floor), Boyle Heights; (323) 269-2455, TLCCollective.com.

Home to the Jungle Boys, Oil Refinery Co., Jungle Boys Rosin and Jungle Boys Full Melts, TLC’s menu consistently features respected growers and extract artists, making it a haven for strain and terpene hunters. Truly a temple to cannabis and its pioneers, it features a Show Grow Room, Jungle Boys Apparel and — most important — the world’s most exclusive strains in both concentrate and flower form. Open daily, 10 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

UNIVERSAL COLLECTIVE, 3625 Cahuenga Blvd. W., Studio City; (323) 850-1847, UniversalCollectiveLA.com.

Always stocked with the very latest in concentrates, vapes, CBD and flower, Universal Collective caters to patients seeking a healthier life through alternative wellness. This upscale dispensary in the heart of Studio City also offers free consultations on cannabis use and its therapeutic benefits to members, plus regular specials and promotions (including patient appreciation days), and its new skip-the-line Express Program. Open Sun.-Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

VALLEY HERBAL CENTER, 14522 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys; (818) 786-1100, kushy.io/dispensary/valley-herbal-center.

With its famously warm welcome and individualized expert advice, Valley Herbal Center attracts customers from all over L.A. County and beyond. VHC carries a remarkable variety of flowers, concentrates such as live resin, sauces, crumble, shutter and hash, and edibles including gummies, chips, chocolates and more, all at discounted prices, which include tax — what you see is what you pay. Open daily, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

VALLEY HERBAL HEALING CENTER, 11447 Vanowen St., North Hollywood; (818) 503-4500, facebook.com/VHHCinNOHO/.

One of the area’s most innovative dispensaries, Valley Herbal Healing Center features L.A.’s first and only dispensary drive-thru window plus hard-to-find (often homegrown) products. Clean and friendly, with a dazzling array of something-for-everyone strains, edibles, concentrates and more, this long-established staple strives to have each and every patient leave happier and healthier. Open Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.