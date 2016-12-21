L.A. Is Home to Some of the Nation's Priciest Real Estate ZIP Codes

The high life in Beverly Hills Ted Eytan/Flickr

Los Angeles is a city where 40 percent of the population is foreign-born and the median individual income is only $28,337 — not even enough to rent an average apartment. But it's also a city of billionaires.

Real estate site PropertyShark analyzed its own listings to rank the Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S. in 2016. Nearly three-fourths of the priciest 100 ZIP codes are in California, and Los Angeles County has two postal zones in the top 10.

No. 5 on the list, Santa Monica's 90402, actually beat out that local icon of exclusivity, Beverly Hills' 90210 (which also covers a wealthy part of the city of Los Angeles). The 90402 ZIP code includes the North of Montana Avenue neighborhood and part of L.A.'s Pacific Palisades; both have always been ritzy. The median price listed in 2016 was $3,395,000, according to PropertyShark.

Beverly Hills' 90210 dropped from No. 3 on the list last year to seventh in 2016, according to the site. The median home price was said to be $3,128,25, but you can still find a condo for your butler in the ZIP code for as little as $1.15 million.

Newport Beach's 92661 ranked 18th with a $2,450,000 median. Malibu's 90265 rounded out the top 20 with a $2,375,500 median.

But if you simply must pay the most for your home, the Hamptons is where you want to be. Sagaponack, New York's 11962 ZIP code will take you away from the bustle of the nearby Big Apple for a median price of $5.5 million. The Silicon Valley community of Atherton (94027) came in second place with a median of $5.425 million. And New York's 10013, which covers parts of Manhattan's Soho and Tribeca neighborhoods, ranked third with a median of $3.8 million.

There are SoCal ZIP codes up and down the list, however. "There’s no easy way to put this," according to PropertyShark. "California isn’t getting any cheaper."

