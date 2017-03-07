L.A. Election Results: Measure S Roundly Rejected By Voters

Left: Mayor Eric Garcetti speaking at a "No on S" press conference; right: the beloved Sunset Junction sign was recast as a Yes on Measure S billboard. Hillel Aron

The contentious anti-development ballot initiative Measure S has been roundly rejected by voters.

Placed on the ballot by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Measure S would have limited large-scale development by placing a two-year moratorium on all projects seeking exemptions from the city's planning laws.

“Tonight Los Angeles can breathe a great sigh of relief,” Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Gary Toebben said in a press release.. “And tomorrow, the coalition that formed to defeat this dangerous initiative will continue advocating to make Los Angeles better—pushing for updated community plans, transparency in government, and the creation of the housing at all levels that Los Angeles needs to truly thrive.”

Shortly after midnight, the Measure S campaign – the Coalition to Preserve L.A. – conceded defeat, claiming as a small victory the fact that their campaign forced City Council to pass a law updating its planning documents, and that it spurred a citywide debate about the value of density.

“The Coalition to Preserve LA made history in this campaign," said AIDS Healthcare Foundation President Michael Weinstein in a statement. "We not only exposed corruption but we began a process of reform; we built a citywide movement and we planted the seeds of change. Los Angeles will be a better place to live as a result of the Yes on S campaign.”

He added: “This campaign will go down in the record books as one of the most successful campaigns that did not actually win the vote. Everyone is now in agreement that developers should not write their own environmental impact reports and not have private communications with city planning commissioners; that we should have updated plans for the city; and that exemptions from zoning rules should be the exception, not the rule.”

The county-wide Measure H, which would add a quarter-cent sales tax to fund services for the homeless, is leading in the polls, but it is unclear whether or not it will clear the two-thirds threshold needed to pass. The result may not be known for weeks, until all the provisional ballots are counted.

With the mayor's race something of a dead rubber, Measure S was seen as this election's marquee issue, having national attention and having cluttered the city's skyline with more than a hundred "Yes on S" billboards. It has also been seen as a referendum on Los Angeles' recent attempt to become a more urbanized, transit-oriented city. As author D.J. Waldie recently told the Los Angeles Times, "Longtime residents of Los Angeles have in their collective imagination an image of what the city should look like and how they should live in it ... and it’s that image that is being interfered with as the city becomes more dense. What kind of city will they see in five, 10 or 15 years?”

Backers of Measure S argued that large-scale development causes traffic and drives up rental prices by destroying older, less expensive homes. Opponents said that sprawl causes traffic, and the only way to stop the seemingly inexorable rise in rents is to build more housing units.

Both sides spent prodigiously on the election. Two separate No on S campaigns, one organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and one headed by developers, raised roughly $10 million. About a quarter of that total came from a single developer, the Miami-based Crescent Heights, which is building a pair of apartment towers on top of the Hollywood Palladium – across the street from the headquarters of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, or AHF. That organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has contributed more than $5 million to promote Yes on S and has filed a lawsuit to stop the Palladium project.

AHF sponsored two initiatives on the November 2016 ballot, Propositions 60 and a 61, both of which were rejected by voters. Measure S' loss makes it three in a row, at a total cost of more than $28 million.

As of 1:00 am, Measure S was losing by a greater than two-to-one margin. Measure N, an initiative that had no campaign and was abandoned by its own sponsors, had a closer margin than Measure S.

Note: This post has been updated.

