L.A.-based billionaire and doctor close to buying the Los Angeles Times

Patrick Soon-Shiong may soon be the new owner of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The times just keep getting weirder and more unpredictable for the troubled Los Angeles Times. On Tuesday afternoon, media reports flew fast and furious that a Los Angeles-based billionaire was extremely close to sealing the deal on purchasing the L.A. Times and its sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune.a



Patrick Soon-Shiong, a South African-born American physician, biotech magnate and investor, spent his weekend engaged in intense talks to buy the L.A. Times and the Union-Tribune. Soon-Shiong is a major shareholder in Tronc, the Chicago-based parent company of the Times and the Union-Tribune. He also owns a minority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.



The two-paper deal would cost Soon-Shiong $500 million, according to reports published Tuesday by the Washington Post and the L.A. Times. Neither Soon-Shiong nor representatives for Tronc could be reached Tuesday.