L.A.-based billionaire and doctor close to buying the Los Angeles Times

The times just keep getting weirder and more unpredictable for the troubled Los Angeles Times. On Tuesday afternoon, media reports flew fast and furious that a Los Angeles-based billionaire was extremely close to sealing the deal on purchasing the L.A. Times and its sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune.a
Patrick Soon-Shiong, a South African-born American physician, biotech magnate and investor, spent his weekend engaged in intense talks to buy the L.A. Times and the Union-Tribune. Soon-Shiong is a major shareholder in Tronc, the Chicago-based parent company of the Times and the Union-Tribune. He also owns a minority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.
The two-paper deal would cost Soon-Shiong $500 million, according to reports published Tuesday by the Washington Post and the L.A. Times. Neither Soon-Shiong nor representatives for Tronc could be reached Tuesday.
Soon-Shiong, 65, is founder and chief executive of “next-generation” healthcare company NantHealth, based in Culver City. He owns 26 percent of Tronc shares, the Times said, but he has been at odds recently with Michael W. Ferro, the Chicago-based majority shareholder and non-executive chairman of Tronc.
Soon-Shiong is a wealthy dude. L.A. Weekly published a story on Soon-Shiong in April 2017, stating that he was rich but no longer the richest person in L.A. — and that he was getting into some trouble with his “Cancer Moonshot 2020” campaign, his $12 million donation to the University of Utah and his recently public company, NantHealth.
However, the L.A. Times has seen its share of rough times lately, too. Just last week, the Times named Jim Kirk its new editor in chief. (Not the guy from Star Trek.) He replaced Lewis D’Vorkin, former editor of Forbes, who only lasted three bitterly contested months. Among his many fine accomplishments, D’Vorkin berated his own staff and assembled a “shadow newsroom” of journalists who sought to create digital content for social media and mobile devices, separate from the efforts of the established newsroom.
Last month, the L.A. Times newsroom voted 248-44 to unionize and join the News Guild-Communication Workers of America. Times staffers were fed up with the way Tronc was handling the staff and its resources, cutting costs and pushing new-fangled digital strategies at every opportunity. (Can you say GIFs?)
Oh, and they were also fed up with Ferro and his jet. As head of Tronc, he reportedly paid himself $5 million for the first quarters of 2018, 2019 and 2020 for being a consultant through his company, Merrick Ventures, LLC, totaling $15 million. And Tronc spent $4.6 million from February 2016 through September 2017 to sublease and operate a Bombardier jet for Ferro.
On the same date the union votes were announced, Tronc placed the L.A. Times’ publisher, Ross Levinsohn, on an unpaid leave of absence for sexual harassment allegations at previous places of employment. He was also alleged to have fostered a “frat-boy atmosphere” at his previous companies.
On the bright side, if Soon-Shiong does take ownership of the L.A. Times, it will be the first time in 18 years that Southern California's biggest news organization will be locally owned. The Chandler family sold Times Mirror Co. to Tribune Co. in 2000, and ever since then, things haven’t quite been the same.
There will certainly be more developments involving this big media deal. We’ll keep you posted.
