Public Radio Station KPCC Buys, Revives LAist

LAist is making a comeback four months after it was abruptly shut down. Pasadena-based public radio station KPCC (89.3 FM) announced Friday its purchase of LAist’s website, story archives and social media accounts.

“We want to tell stories that inform, inspire and connect Angelenos to one another. That’s what KPCC is dedicated to providing, and that’s what LAist was doing when it shut down in November,” Kristen Muller, KPCC’s chief content officer, wrote in an open letter.