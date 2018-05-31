Egyptologist Kara Cooney Melds Scholarship and Popular History

This may be L.A.'s Year of King Tut, but the ongoing exhibition at the California Science Center shouldn't suggest the boy king is the only Egyptological celebrity in town. For nearly a decade, professor Kara Cooney has educated students — and the public at large — in the ancient ways of the land of the pharaohs. She's UCLA's Nefertiti of Near Eastern studies, and she's as statuesque as some of the granite likenesses she's studied in the field.

The 6-foot-tall, charismatic brunette discovered early on that she was a natural not only in the classroom but in front of the camera, and first made her mark as the host of Discovery Channel's Out of Egypt in 2009. But Cooney's milestone achievement (thus far) is a trade publication, The Woman Who Would Be King, which tells the story of Egypt's Queen Hatshepsut, not a household name like Cleopatra but a towering 18th Dynasty figure to all who have visited Egypt and beheld her colossal 3,500-year-old funerary temple near Thebes.

The book, Cooney freely admits, is not a scholarly treatise and is necessarily conjectural in much of its narrative, but it nevertheless earned Cooney a popular niche in social media (her Facebook following is impressive for an academic, at nearly a quarter million), where she holds forth on — or reposts — instructive archeological stories and findings. Cooney's book also champions a thematic focus that she has branded as her own: women of authority and power in the ancient world.