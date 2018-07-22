Jonathan Gold Was an L.A. Cultural Icon Who Will Never Be Forgotten

Pulitzer Prize–winning food critic Jonathan Gold died Saturday of pancreatic cancer at 57 years old. The announcement, first reported by the L.A. Times, has stunned fans, friends and food lovers alike. It is an immeasurable loss for Los Angeles. Gold was world-renowned for his beautiful and nuanced writing, which, more than any food critic before or after him, celebrated all the flavors, histories and cultures of Los Angeles, most notably under-represented ones. The Times reported that the Los Angeles native was only recently diagnosed with the disease. His wife, Laurie Ochoa, arts & entertainment editor there, told the paper he died at an L.A. hospital surrounded by family.

When I first heard the news, I thought about his wife, who was my editor at the Weekly from 2001 to 2009, and their kids (they have a son and a daughter, whom I met as little ones at Weekly events years ago). My heart goes out to them. I also thought about his peers and the people he inspired. I’d been in his presence many times, especially at the old Weekly offices on Sunset Boulevard. We’d say hi but didn’t converse much because he was kind of quiet and, in all honesty, I was a bit intimidated by his talent. I’m sure I wasn’t alone. As a fellow Angeleno who grew up reading the L.A. Weekly, I was a fan of Gold's long before he became known for food coverage. He was an extraordinary music writer who wrote about artists as varied as NWA and The Germs for the Weekly, Snoop and Dr. Dre for Rolling Stone and Soundgarden for Spin. He wrote the kinds of profiles that made music lovers like me want to be journalists, as I'd imagine Lester Bangs did for Cameron Crowe.

L.A. Weekly

"I learned how to write at L.A. Weekly, largely under the tutelage of Bob LaBrasca, whose preferred method of getting a writer to change an offending passage was to read it back to him in a sarcastic tone. I found my politics at the Weekly, possibly the result of concussions sustained while butting heads with the editor, Jay Levin. I learned about love and loss and betrayal and loyalty and the inadvisability of changing so much as a comma in the copy of Michael Ventura. I edited a humor column whose conceit was that nothing in it was actually funny, and I edited so many “Best of L.A.” issues that I still have to be constrained from constructing paragraphs in its entirely too-imitable form. I even found true love at the Weekly — I was a proofreader, she was an intern, and half the place’s male staff sustained whiplash every time she would pass by the photocopy machine in her tightest pair of jeans. (We’ve been married for 18 years)." —Excerpt from Between the Lines, a piece Gold wrote for L.A. Weekly's 30th anniversary