Joe Sanberg Is Fighting for a More Equitable California

Joe Sanberg, a California native, has spent the past eight years as a philanthropic entrepreneur building socially conscious companies and organizations. Most notably, he is the founder of aspiration.com and of the nonprofit CalEITC4Me.org.

Sanberg's passion for finding ways to help others afford life's basic needs began as a child, when he experienced the realities of the very problems he is now determined to rectify. His father left him and his mother when Sanberg was young and didn't provide any financial support. "I grew up in a low-income household with a single mom and an abusive father who terrorized my family," he says.

Sanberg eventually made his way through Harvard, where he was a community organizer, on student loans and financial aid. After college, he first and foremost wanted a job that allowed him to provide financial security for his mother — so he went into the financial industry in New York City.