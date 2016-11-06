menu

Jay-Z Pledges Pro Weed, Leo Opposes Anti-Density, and More L.A. Celeb News This Week


Jay-Z Pledges Pro Weed, Leo Opposes Anti-Density, and More L.A. Celeb News This Week

Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 6:07 a.m.
By Kate Durocher
Malik/Flickr
When outsiders think of L.A., one of the first things that pops into their mind is Hollywood with all its glitz and glamour. But, for those of us who have actually walked down the touristic Hollywood Blvd. we know there's a lot more to the world of fame and fandom then what meets the eye. Keep reading for the top celeb and entertainment industry news this week.

Leo has some neighborhood integrity.
Ted Soqui/L.A. Weekly

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Endorsing Controversial Los Angeles Anti-Development Initiative

Despite his private-jet-using ways, Leonardo DiCaprio fancies himself a major environmentalist. So it struck some as strange that he was listed as an endorser of Los Angeles' contentious Neighborhood Integrity Initiative, a measure that would halt much large-scale development (thereby stifling construction of much-needed housing in the midst of a shortage that has led to the least affordable rents in the nation) and that would also curb density (meaning people would be less likely to use public transit).

Well, it turns out DiCaprio has not endorsed the initiative. Curbed L.A. got the scoop this week, reporting that DiCaprio's folks say he never officially backed the measure, which was organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation–funded Coalition to Preserve LA. Neighborhood Integrity's organizers listed him among a group of celebrity and high-profile endorsements in August.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Jay Z's pro-pot video
Drug Policy Action/YouTube

Jay Z Endorses California Pot Legalization
California's recreational marijuana initiative, Proposition 64, has the backing of Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Times editorial board and the California Democratic Party. But perhaps the biggest name to say yes to the measure, which would make possession of up to one ounce of weed legit for those 21 and older, is legendary New York rapper turned L.A. resident Jay Z.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here

Electronic Arts in Playa Vista
Nicolas Nova/Flickr

Voice Actors Struggle in Battle Against Video Game Industry
Voice actors are fighting for more money in an industry that pays about $825 for four hours' work. On the surface that sounds like a lot, where the median individual income (about $28,000 a year) won't even get you a median-priced apartment. Income disparity is a serious issue, but the truth here is more nuanced: Many voice actors are struggling in ways similar to the rest of the city.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here

