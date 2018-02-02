It's Long Past Time to Redefine "Homelessness" in Politically Correct L.A.

All of my belongings were in storage and I was living out of the second bedroom of my best friend’s apartment while her son was off at college. Unless you knew my situation, you had no idea that I was homeless — but I was. That’s why I can tell you now that the 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is going to be woefully inaccurate and the full magnitude of the crisis underreported if we continue to put the focus only on the homeless people we can see.

Each year a big deal is made over the thousands of volunteers who hit the streets in search of homeless people to count. These volunteers look under freeway overpasses, in cars and riverbed encampments, shelters, transitional housing, nursing homes, hospitals, even jails. But where they don’t look (or count) is in L.A.’s pay-by-the-day or -week motels and on the couches, floors, garages and spare rooms inside the homes of friends and relatives.

It’s no secret that Los Angeles has a homelessness crisis — but what is less talked about are the homeless people we can’t see. These are the homeless people who are scraping by just enough to pay for a bed bug–infested motel room or whose relatives and friends have taken pity on them.