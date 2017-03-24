menu

Instead of Calling Cops, Fearful Immigrants "Try to Protect One Another"

What Happens to Children When Their Parents Are Deported?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Instead of Calling Cops, Fearful Immigrants "Try to Protect One Another"

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:20 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
A mural in Venice
A mural in Venice
claumoho/Flickr
A A

Stories of immigrants being arrested at airports, courthouses and schools has L.A.'s sizable community of south-of-the-border expats on edge. They're so on edge, in fact, that the city of Los Angeles has called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to stop identifying themselves as police so that folks here illegally aren't afraid to call cops to report crimes.

Bamby Salcedo, CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition, says some immigrants are taking community safety into their own hands: "People are scared to come forward and report things," she says. "Particularly in the Latina community, there are people who are very tight in specific neighborhoods, where people try to protect one another."

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck reported crime statistics that show a nearly 10 percent decline in spousal-abuse reports and a 25 percent drop in rape reports among Latinos compared with the same time last year.

Related Stories

"While there is no direct evidence that the decline is related to concerns within the Hispanic community regarding immigration, the department believes deportation fears may be preventing Hispanic members of the community from reporting when they are victimized," according to an LAPD statement.

The figures also include a 25 percent decline in spousal abuse reports by people of Korean descent and a 100 percent drop in rape reports among people of Filipino descent. Here it should be noted that, according to the Pew Research Center, "Asia has replaced Latin America (including Mexico) as the biggest source of new immigrants to the U.S."

Salcedo says that, until Donald Trump is no longer president, undocumented immigrants will need constant assurance from local police that they won't be turned over to ICE after reporting a crime. "They need to let people know that police are not going to work with immigration authorities," she says. "Our organization, we do support our community members in working with them if they've been victims. We'll accompany them to police stations."

Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), says the ICE crackdowns are a threat to the safety of the immigrant community.

“It is a tragedy when a victim of a crime who happens to be an undocumented immigrant must also suffer the horror of having to remain silent because of the fear of deportation," she said via email. "The wide net ICE has cast on immigrant families is a serious affront to public safety everywhere."

Instead of Calling Cops, Fearful Immigrants "Try to Protect One Another"
Courtesy LAPD
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >