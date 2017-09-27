menu

Hugh Hefner Dies at 91


Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:49 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner
Courtesy Playboy
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner died today at age 91, the publication announced via its Twitter feed. The Playboy homepage featured a photo of the Holmby Hills resident smoking a pipe. It quotes him saying, "Life is too short to be living someone else's dream."

According to reports he may have died in his sleep at the estate known as the Playboy Mansion.

He started the publication in 1953 and soon tapped into an insatiable appetite among American men for nudity and the quintessential "Hef" girl, blonde and shaped like a Corvette of the same year.

The physical embodiment of the publication was the late Hefner's Playboy Club, established in the magazine's hometown of Chicago and a virtual boys club with cigars and women in bunny tails.

The magazine aspired to literature, or at least literary journalism, and Hefner made some social amends by becoming a supporter of civil rights and a financial backer of Jesse Jackson's Rainbow Coalition.

Decades after Hefner moved to L.A. the publication announced, in 2011, it was following suit. Last year it was announced that Hef's Playboy mansion, site of so many parties, was sold to his next-door neighbor for $100 million. The catch was that Hefner was to stay until he died.

Dennis Romero
L.A. Weekly staff writer Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

