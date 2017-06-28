How L.A. Weekly Readers Would Fix L.A.

EXPAND A problem in need of a solution Tom Chance/Flickr

In this week's cover story, staff writer Hillel Aron unearthed 20 ideas that just might fix L.A.'s most pressing problems. (You're welcome, City Hall.)

But we at the Weekly don't have all the answers, which is why we asked readers to pitch in theirs. Below are a few of our favorite responses, submitted via Facebook:

Kevin Jones: "Make L.A. a Mega City. Encourage stack and pack housing, ban all automobiles to ride sharing only. Reduce all city streets to one lane each way with mass transit lines running down middle of street and double bike lanes. Implement TSA screening to board all public transit. Enact a carbon and mileage tax on every citizen. Use unelected governing boards to make all zoning decisions. Fine people who don't walk, bike or use public transit to go to work. Commit to supporting an additional 500,000 immigrants over the next 15 years."

Bill Heusser: "Interconnected high-speed rail paid with bonds, gas tax, annual pass fees. Students, working [class] and middle class can choose to leave their cars thus saving money for rent or mortgages. Jobs created in construction, maintenance and operations. Yes, there will more income tax on those making more than $200K, but the wealthiest will have a beautiful, unoccupied autobahn to strut their high-powered German cars while the majority take the train. Win-win. And totally unoriginal. It's what every other major city has done for decades except L.A."

Sheh Pittman: "Everyone knows L.A. has a water shortage, yet when we do get rain and our one or two reservoirs fills up, we allow all that overflow water to run right into the ocean rather than be properly contained and recycled or filtered. L.A. definitely needs more water storage and clean water solutions so that we don't need to rely on snowpack/water run-off from other counties (like the Owens Valley). The long-term end goal [is] self-sufficiency (at least semi-self-sufficiency) and cheaper water for residents in Los Angeles, and the lakes and rivers up the valley [getting] back to normal levels so wildlife can repopulate."

Hell Raiza: "Plant life. This includes planting many more drought-tolerant trees, revitalization of industrial brown zones, revitalization of vacant lots into community gardens and commons. And we will volunteer our efforts to do it. Even our money. No tax or grants to tangle up the good that can and will be done. Create community trusts to oversee work. It's not that difficult and creates an influx of life and livelihood, which reduces death and decay."

Lee Sizemore Dorgan: "Green rooftops and gray water irrigation to add trees and cool the heat islands. Save energy and clean the air!"

Bri Ceballos: "FIX THE DANG POTHOLES."

Emm Ålex: "Enjoy what we have. We live in the best city in the world. Appreciate it."

