How Is Trump's Victory Affecting Angelenos?

Jenn Swann

It's been only two weeks since the most unexpected candidate in history was elected as our next president. And since then, some big changes — and a paradigm shift or two — are already underway, especially in Los Angeles. Take a look at what Trump's victory means for us.

The Man Behind the "Trump Now" Sign Says It's Time to Think Positive



On the Monday after the presidential election, Shawn Farr stood on the rooftop of the Casa Vertigo event space and instructed his employees to take down a 54-foot black banner bearing two words in white capital letters: “Trump Now.” The sign, which was visible to the thousands of motorists who drove past it daily on the 10 Freeway east toward the 110 interchange, had been erected atop the four-story building once earlier this year and then again a month before the election, prompting a flood of negative attention.

Anti-Trump protesters greet the LAPD on Nov. 9. Brian Feinzimer/L.A. Weekly

LAPD Critics Say Staffing Is Dangerously Low

Earlier this month, protesters descended on downtown Los Angeles after Donald Trump was elected president. Few, it seems, were surprised by that (or by subsequent protests) in a state where 61.5 percent of voters went for Hillary Clinton. What was surprising to most of the planet, even to the candidate himself, was that Trump won. That might have put the Los Angeles Police Department at a disadvantage.

EXPAND In his run for governor, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa may benefit from a Trump presidency. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / Flickr

How Trump Is Upending California's Governor Race



Back in early November, the 2018 California governor's race was shaping up to be a tepid affair. Even with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa poised to enter the fray, the election was expected to revolve around such issues as Gov. Jerry Brown's policy of fiscal prudence, California's role in reducing carbon emissions and managing the state's new legal marijuana economy. Then Donald Trump happened.

