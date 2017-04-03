menu

Here's a List of L.A.'s Most Violent School Zones


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's a List of L.A.'s Most Violent School Zones

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 2:22 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Hollywood High School
Hollywood High School
espensorvik/Flickr
A A

Hollywood High School is at the top of a list of local campuses with the most violent crimes in their vicinity in 2016.

The "Most Dangerous School Zones" report looked at crime data in L.A., New York, Boston, Seattle and Baton Rouge, Louisiana — specifically at incidents in drug-free zones (usually a 1,000-foot radius) around city schools and colleges. The analysis, by home-security shopping site SafeHome.org, found that Hollywood High School saw more than "1,000 records of violence within a 1,000-foot radius of campus," according to a spokeswoman.

Related Stories

Among L.A. schools, Hollywood High was followed by Augustus F. Hawkins High School in South L.A., John C. Fremont High School in South L.A., Virgil Middle School in Koreatown and Edwin Markham Middle School in South L.A.

"John C. Fremont High School had the highest percentage of firearm- and weapon-related crimes," the spokeswoman said via email. "L.A. Barber College and Hollywood High School had the highest percentage of assaults, robberies and thefts."

The school district did not respond to a request for comment. A Los Angeles School Police Department official said Hollywood High's top slot on the list is partially the result of its proximity to robbers and thieves preying on tourists; the epicenter of Hollywood's tourist zone is just north of campus. School police recently attended a few meetings near campus organized by Los Angeles Police Department authorities, he said.

Violent crime is down 8 percent in the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division area so far this year compared with the same time last year, according to the LAPD's latest statistics. But compared with 2015, it's up 13 percent.

Here's a List of L.A.'s Most Violent School Zones
SafeHome.org
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >