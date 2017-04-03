Here's a List of L.A.'s Most Violent School Zones

Hollywood High School espensorvik/Flickr

Hollywood High School is at the top of a list of local campuses with the most violent crimes in their vicinity in 2016.

The "Most Dangerous School Zones" report looked at crime data in L.A., New York, Boston, Seattle and Baton Rouge, Louisiana — specifically at incidents in drug-free zones (usually a 1,000-foot radius) around city schools and colleges. The analysis, by home-security shopping site SafeHome.org, found that Hollywood High School saw more than "1,000 records of violence within a 1,000-foot radius of campus," according to a spokeswoman.

Among L.A. schools, Hollywood High was followed by Augustus F. Hawkins High School in South L.A., John C. Fremont High School in South L.A., Virgil Middle School in Koreatown and Edwin Markham Middle School in South L.A.

"John C. Fremont High School had the highest percentage of firearm- and weapon-related crimes," the spokeswoman said via email. "L.A. Barber College and Hollywood High School had the highest percentage of assaults, robberies and thefts."

The school district did not respond to a request for comment. A Los Angeles School Police Department official said Hollywood High's top slot on the list is partially the result of its proximity to robbers and thieves preying on tourists; the epicenter of Hollywood's tourist zone is just north of campus. School police recently attended a few meetings near campus organized by Los Angeles Police Department authorities, he said.

Violent crime is down 8 percent in the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division area so far this year compared with the same time last year, according to the LAPD's latest statistics. But compared with 2015, it's up 13 percent.