"Hollyweed" Suspect Arrested for Unauthorized Hollywood Sign Remix

Possible "Hollyweed" Sign Prankster Questioned by Cops


"Hollyweed" Suspect Arrested for Unauthorized Hollywood Sign Remix

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6:47 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
The Hollywood sign was transformed New Year's Day.
leeisme123/Shutterstock.com
A man who claimed responsibility for temporarily transforming the landmark Hollywood Sign to read "Hollyweed" was arrested yesterday, police said.

"Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, voluntarily surrendered to Hollywood detectives with his attorney by his side," said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. Fernandez was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing for the New Year's Day stunt, according to Im.

Though Fernandez could have been cited and released — essentially issued a ticket — he was physically booked and had to put up bond for $1,000 bail, according to sheriff's inmate information. He was out in about two and a half hours, the sheriff's info shows.

A spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney's office said it expected to receive the LAPD's file on the case in the next few days. Prosecutors will review it and make a decision whether or not to charge Fernandez and, if so, with what.

The street artist who goes by the name jesushands on Instagram told Vice that he and his wife were responsible for the pro-marijuana statement. It was apparently an ode to Danny Feingood's 1976 pro-pot remix of the sign.

Fernandez, who posted a photo of the transformation "in all its glory" on Instagram, told the publication he wore camouflage clothing in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 in order to create "Hollyweed," which generated headlines worldwide. Workers undid the prank by noon that day.

Cops questioned Fernandez last week and, withholding his name, called him a "person of interest" at the time. The Hollywood Sign Trust, a nonprofit that manages the landmark, said it is considering beefing up security after the stunt.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

