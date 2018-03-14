High School Walkout: A Student Speaks

Editor's note: Madison Buch is a student at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, one of the many schools around the country that took part in the Wednesday Walkout against gun violence. In full support of the movement, we decided to let Madison tell the story of the morning's events in his own words.

On March 14, 2018, John Marshall High School students gathered to form a sea of red — not one of blood but one of love, hope and passion. At 10 a.m., hundreds of students dressed in red left their classes to unite in our Mike Haynes Stadium to express our support for gun control and to offer our strength to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students in Parkland, Florida.

What was initially a group of no more than 12 members of our Students Deserve club — a grassroots coalition dedicated to the rights of LAUSD students, which led Marshall’s movement — became a group of hundreds, so many that the flowers we had brought for a memorial were outnumbered by the people to receive them.