Here's the Most Dangerous Intersection in L.A. (MAP)

Some intersections are worse than others when it comes to bending fenders. Jessica S./Flickr

A new analysis of collisions in California shows that Los Angeles has the most dangerous intersections in the state.

The Southern California personal injury law firm of Estey & Bomberger, with the help of 1point21 Interactive, looked at Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System data for 2015 to rank the 50 worst intersections in the Golden State for collisions. More than 435,000 crash records were analyzed for frequency and injuries.

The winner, with 24 "crashes" and 41 injuries, was Devonshire Street and Reseda Boulevard in Northridge. It's an intersection that's right around the corner from the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division station, so at least help is nearby.

A spokeswoman for 1point21 Interactive says the numbers include pedestrian collisions and injuries. And it doesn't weigh the results according to how busy the intersections are, although it's clear that most are major crossings. Los Angeles streets dominate the list, with Imperial Highway and Vista Del Mar next to LAX coming in second place. That intersection saw 26 crashes and 39 injuries last year, Estey & Bomberger found.

"It comes as no surprise that Los Angeles led the way in terms of accident volume, injuries and the number of dangerous intersections," according to a statement from the law firm. "What is surprising, however, is by how much it led the way. Almost half of the intersections in our study (221 of 444) are located within the city of Los Angeles boundaries."

Balboa Boulevard and Nordhoff Street, another Northridge crossing, came in third place with 26 collisions and 37 injuries. Firestone Boulevard and Lakewood Boulevard (36 crashes and 32 injuries) in Downey was fourth; Lindley Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard (16 collisions, 31 injuries) in Reseda was fifth. That intersection was the only one in the top five to report any 2015 deaths, in this case two, the analysis found.

Statewide there were 7,294 crashes, 7,478 injuries and 57 fatalities last year, the analysis found.