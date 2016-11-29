Happy Holidays, L.A., You Got a Pay Raise

Rent takes up way to much of your income, L.A.'s homelessness is out of control, and Donald Trump is going to be the next president. But the economy, at least, appears to be giving us good news.

Glassdoor Economic Research's latest Local Pay Reports, released this morning, found that Los Angeles wages are up, on average, 4.3 percent compared to the same time last year. L.A. workers are seeing proportionally higher pay increases than four other major cities highlighted in the reports. We beat San Francisco's 4 percent hike, New York's 3.3 percent, Chicago's 3.1 percent and Houston's 1 percent, according to the job search site's data arm.

The jobs with the largest increases in pay in Los Angeles over the last year include attorney (up 10.9 percent to a base of $129,784), construction worker (up 10.1 percent to $39,800) and employment recruiter (up 9.1 percent to $59,336), according to the reports.

Some of the biggest gainers in L.A. were truck drivers, who saw wages grow 6.8 percent to a base of $55,555, the reports say. Meanwhile, one job stood out as a loser in the market, Glassdoor found: Medical technologists saw base pay ($58,940) decrease by 1.2 percent.

The data is based on salary info shared with Glassdoor by millions of workers, according to a site spokeswoman. The salary figures are much higher than what the U.S. Census Bureau reports. For example, the census says the individual median income for L.A. County is $27,987. Glassdoor says it's $58,973. However, the spokeswoman says the site's estimates are for "full-time workers earning annual salaries only," while the government surveys anyone making a paycheck, including part-timers.

The national increase for full-time salaried employees, 3.1 percent compared to last year, represents the fastest rate of pay growth in the nation since 2013, Glassdoor found. "The Glassdoor Local Pay Reports provide even more evidence of a strong economy," Andrew Chamberlain, the site's chief economist, said in a statement.

