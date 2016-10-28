menu

Halloween Weekend DUI Checkpoints Planned in L.A.


Friday, October 28, 2016 at 6:45 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
The creeps, slashers and zombies in jail are all too real, so that's not really the place you want to be Halloween weekend.

Cops are planning DUI checkpoints and extra patrols for the big party nights in Greater Los Angeles. Unfortunately,  "Halloween is also known for having the highest number of child-pedestrian deaths all year and ranks among the worst for holiday-related DUI crashes and deaths," according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are urging party people to use designated drivers, public transportation and ride-hail apps. They're also letting you know where they'll be and when they'll be there in an effort to dissuade you from getting behind the wheel after one too many.

"Halloween partygoers need to plan for a ride home without getting behind the wheel," says Anita Lorz Villagrana, the Auto Club’s community programs and traffic safety manager. "There are many options for adults attending Halloween festivities today to plan for a sober ride or a sober driver like taxis, ride services, buses and other alternatives."

Here's your Halloween weekend DUI tip sheet, courtesy of the local law:

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Florence Avenue at Main Street in South L.A.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. police will be operating a checkpoint on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at San Jose Street in Chatsworth.

Be safe.

