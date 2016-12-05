menu

Hallelujah. Rents in L.A. Actually Decreased Last Month


Hallelujah. Rents in L.A. Actually Decreased Last Month

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 6:25 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
Things are looking up.
Things are looking up.
Alonzo/Flickr
Rent can't keep going up forever. At least we hope not.

The latest Los Angeles Rent Report from Apartment List, which analyzes millions of its own listings, says the monthly cost of temporarily keeping a roof over your head in the city decreased from October to November by 0.7 percent, on average.

Don't get too excited, though. The same report also says if you look at average L.A. rents over a longer term, comparing them to November 2015, you'll see a 1.7 percent increase. Last month's city averages were $1,900 for a one-bedroom and $2,600 for a two-bedroom

In the Greater L.A. market, which includes Orange County, Pasadena had the highest average rent for a two-bedroom unit, according to the report. Renters pay an average $2,640 to be Rose Bowl-adjacent. Pasadena apartments also saw a month-to-month decrease (1.5 percent) and an annual November-to-November increase (5.7 percent).

When it comes to average rents for two-bedroom apartments in November, there was no shortage of way-too-expensive neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles: Beverly Glen ($6,750), Venice ($5,000), Pacific Palisades ($4,470), Bel Air ($4,310) and Westwood ($4,280)

With average two-bedrooms going for $3,280, increasingly hip downtown L.A. looks like a steal again.

Apartment List
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

