Full Moon DUI Crackdown Targets Downtown, Hollywood
It's the last weekend of summer. Put your white pants away and stop putting lime in your Corona Extra. Better yet, if you're done with college, grow up and stop drinking Corona Extra altogether.
That might help you with this other end-of-summer issue, too: The Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies will be on the hunt for drunk drivers. With a full moon tonight, they'll be extra wary.
Lucky for you, cops are letting you know roughly where they'll be and when they'll be there. Fair warning. Here's your weekend DUI crackdown information, courtesy of local police.
Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., extra cops will be on the streets of the LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and areas just east, west and south of downtown. Authorities call this a DUI saturation patrol.
Upcoming Events
-
UCLA Bruins Football vs. Stanford Cardinal Football
TicketsSat., Sep. 24, 5:00pm
-
CSUN Womens Soccer
TicketsSun., Sep. 25, 11:30am
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v OAKLAND ATHLETICS
TicketsMon., Sep. 26, 7:05pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics
TicketsMon., Sep. 26, 7:05pm
Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be lurking on Rosecrans Avenue at Menlo Avenue in Harbor Gateway.
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be running on Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street in party city, Hollywood.
Tonight from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city of Malibu. Somebody warn Mel Gibson.
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Imperial Highway at Main Street in Watts.
Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be happening on Van Nuys Boulevard at Roscoe Boulevard in panoramic Panorama City.
Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rams NFL fans will be treated to a DUI saturation patrol in LAPD's Foothill Division area of the Valley, which includes the communities of Lake View Terrace, Pacoima, Shadow Hills, Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga and more.
Be safe. And drink better beer — in moderation.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss LA Weekly's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v TORONTO BLUE JAYS
TicketsFri., Sep. 16, 7:05pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays
TicketsFri., Sep. 16, 7:05pm
-
UCLA Bruins Women's Soccer vs. Long Beach State Women?s Soccer
TicketsSun., Sep. 18, 6:00pm
-
UCLA Bruins Women's Soccer vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils Women's Soccer
TicketsThu., Sep. 22, 7:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!