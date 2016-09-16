Full Moon DUI Crackdown Targets Downtown, Hollywood

With a full moon comes lunacy. Arman Thanvir/Flickr

It's the last weekend of summer. Put your white pants away and stop putting lime in your Corona Extra. Better yet, if you're done with college, grow up and stop drinking Corona Extra altogether.

That might help you with this other end-of-summer issue, too: The Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies will be on the hunt for drunk drivers. With a full moon tonight, they'll be extra wary.

Lucky for you, cops are letting you know roughly where they'll be and when they'll be there. Fair warning. Here's your weekend DUI crackdown information, courtesy of local police.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., extra cops will be on the streets of the LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and areas just east, west and south of downtown. Authorities call this a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be lurking on Rosecrans Avenue at Menlo Avenue in Harbor Gateway.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be running on Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street in party city, Hollywood.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city of Malibu. Somebody warn Mel Gibson.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Imperial Highway at Main Street in Watts.

Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be happening on Van Nuys Boulevard at Roscoe Boulevard in panoramic Panorama City.

Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rams NFL fans will be treated to a DUI saturation patrol in LAPD's Foothill Division area of the Valley, which includes the communities of Lake View Terrace, Pacoima, Shadow Hills, Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga and more.

Be safe. And drink better beer — in moderation.

