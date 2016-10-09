From a Kitten Conundrum To a Condom Quandary, Here's the News Everyone's Talking About

There was some really cute news... and then some really not so cute news this week in L.A. Turns out, our crazy city is experiencing a kitty conundrum, which is easily the best problem to have. But, in other news, one porn star is speaking out against the measure to require condoms on set. Seriously, could the range of this week's top news stories be any different? We also have a list of SoCal killers who are still on the loose for you to check out. As well as the details behind the UCLA kidnapping. All that and more is here on our roundup of this past week's most insane stories.

Los Angeles Has a Kitten Problem

Greater Los Angeles has seen urban invasions of bears, mountain lions and coyotes. But this is the cutest animal incursion ever. The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services says city shelters are beig overrun with unwanted kittens. Those willing to take care of them until they're a little older are needed "now," according to a statement.



EXPAND Avast ye mateys! DWP's headquarters, the John Ferraro Building, at night Neon Tommy / Flickr

Will Measure RRR Really Reform the DWP? Or Will it Lead to Less Oversight?

It's not often you see elected officials trying to pass a law giving themselves less power. But that's exactly what is going on with Measure RRR, otherwise known as Measure Arrrrrrr! the pirate measure. Its purpose? To "reform" the much-maligned Department of Water and Power, often seen as an unwieldy, opaque public utility.

Do it for Vin! via officialvinscully.com

More Californians Should Retire Like Vin Scully

If only more Californians could retire like Vin. Vin Scully, that is. The Hall of Fame announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers will call his last game this Sunday, Oct. 2, a month shy of his 89th birthday. That retirement has touched off a national celebration of Scully’s announcing mastery, his storytelling methods and his many contributions to baseball through 67 years with the Dodgers.

GW Pharmaceuticals is "focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics” derived from cannabis. Courtesy GW Pharmaceuticals

Marijuana-Based Medication Found to Reduce Number of Seizures in Children

A new, pot-based drug for the treatment of childhood epilepsy is one step closer to hitting the American market after British biotech company GW Pharmaceuticals revealed positive findings from late-stage clinical trials last week.

Coming to a school near you Courtesy Tasha Reign

Porn Star Asks College Students to Vote No on California Safe Sex Initiative

Back in my day, says the old guy, we didn't know anything but safe sex. These days are a little different. HIV is no longer the death sentence it was in the 1980s. Sex is not the top activity for young Americans, apparently. And the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's crusade to put a condom on every male porn star in California feels like a solution in search of a problem for many in the L.A.-based adult video industry.

