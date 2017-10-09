menu

Formosa Cafe, Expected to Reopen Next Year, Wants Your Help


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Formosa Cafe, Expected to Reopen Next Year, Wants Your Help

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:01 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
The trolley car portion of the venueEXPAND
The trolley car portion of the venue
Courtesy 1933 Group
A A

It appears that the shuttered Formosa Cafe, beloved for its old Hollywood vibrations, is in good hands as new operators plan to reopen it as soon as summer 2018. But they're asking for the public's help to secure a $150,000 National Geographic grant that would help with the restoration of the venue's heart — a room made from a Pacific Electric Red Car trolley.

"It's one of those rare survivors in Los Angeles," says Adrian Scott Fine, director of advocacy for the Los Angeles Conservancy. "The Formosa has outlasted most, in terms of significance and Hollywood history. It tells a story of 1940s and 1950s Los Angeles and West Hollywood."

The 1933 Group, known for reviving other historic venues, including of Idle Hour and Highland Park Bowl, is planning on returning the Formosa, a onetime Chinese eatery and celebrity-infused watering hole — Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis Presley are said to have been customers — back to the way it was depicted in the 1997 noir film L.A. Confidential.

Related Stories

"Should we secure the money, we'd use it for restoration of the red trolley portion seen in L.A. Confidential," says 33 Group spokeswoman Lisa Strangis. "If the grant money doesn't come, they're still moving full steam ahead. Regardless, the Formosa will be coming back in 2018."

Late last year, the venue closed after its state alcohol license was suspended. It reopened temporarily but quickly faded. In the 1990s, the city of West Hollywood made the site a "local cultural resource," according to the West Hollywood Heritage Project.

The 1933 Group says it's working with the Chinese-American family that owned the venue for decades, in order to find the right, vintage aesthetic. The operator says the venue was built in 1925. The city of West Hollywood says 1934. The restaurant's website once said it opened in 1939.

In any case, the L.A. Conservancy's campaign to get $150,000 for restoration is also an awareness effort. The National Geographic contest runs through Oct. 31 and is based on online votes. The Formosa is Los Angeles County's candidate, and it's up against 24 other sites nationwide, which are competing for a piece of $2 million in total grants. The conservancy nominated the cafe for the grant.

Over the weekend, the nonprofit held a public tour of the venue to drum up support for the nomination.

The "Vote Your Main Street" competition could bring attention to the cafe's role in Los Angeles history, particularly as a gathering place on L.A. County's portion of Route 66, now Santa Monica Boulevard. "They don't have to win to gain a lot from this," says preservationist Kim Cooper of Esotouric historic tours.

Formosa Cafe, Expected to Reopen Next Year, Wants Your HelpEXPAND
Daniele Bernabe/1933 Group
Dennis Romero
L.A. Weekly staff writer Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >