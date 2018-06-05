Forever 21 Is Latest Retailer to Ban Mohair Over Animal Abuse Allegations

Los Angeles–based retailer Forever 21 — the nation’s fifth largest specialty retailer — has joined other retailers in pledging to stop selling clothing made with mohair after allegations of animal abuse at goat farms in South Africa.

News of the ban, which has begun to reverberate across the fashion world, came Monday, June 4, after more than 71,000 people urged the company to nix the material.

“Forever 21 hereby confirms that it will begin to phase out all products containing mohair and pledges that it will be ‘mohair-free’ by the year 2020,” a spokesperson for the company tells L.A. Weekly.