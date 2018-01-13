First Cannabis Licenses Issued by Los Angeles

A picture of David Slocum's medical retail cannabis license, one of the first to be issued by the city of Los Angeles.

The city of Los Angeles granted its first licenses for cannabis sale on Friday, Jan. 12, with Mother Nature’s Remedy Caregivers in Woodland Hills being the first recipient of a medicinal license. WHTC in Studio City was granted the first recreational license.

David Slocum is the owner of Mother Nature’s, and he says he was the first to apply for Proposition D immunity back in 2007 (which eventually came into effect in 2013), and then, on Friday, was the first to apply for medicinal. All recipients of city licenses now have to wait for state approval.

“Now I will be legal as far as the state and the city is concerned, and I can continue to operate,” Slocum says. “I didn’t apply right off the bat for recreational. I’ve been a medicinal shop for 12 years, and I wanted to see the landscape and see what happens. Not that I don’t want to apply for adult, but I don’t want to apply and be the first black man arrested for it. Not state and not local, but federally. There are only five black owners in the whole city. When I spoke with everybody, we all decided not to apply for a recreational right away, but to apply for our medicinal first.”