Fight for $15 Continues at L.A. McDonald's on Monday

Previous Fight for $15 protests have targeted McDonald's, such as this one in 2015 in Minneapolis.

A protest organized by the Fight for $15 campaign will be held Monday, Feb. 12, at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2810 S. Figueroa St. in University Park, with fast-food workers continuing their efforts to get the minimum wage raised to $15 and to promote union rights.

The event begins at noon on Monday, which is also the 50th anniversary of the historic Memphis sanitation strike that took place after garbage collectors Echol Cole and Robert Walker were crushed to death by a malfunctioning truck in 1968. As a result, 1,300 Memphis sanitation workers went on strike to protest the mistreatment of black employees.

In April of that year, the night before he was killed, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told those on strike, “We’ve got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end. Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We’ve got to see it through.”