Fake Uber Driver Raped Hollywood Club-goer, Cops Say

Cops are on the hunt for a man they allege posed as an Uber driver, picked up an inebriated woman in Hollywood and raped her.

The Los Angeles Police Department this week circulated an artist's sketch of the suspect (below), said to be in his mid- to late-20s, 5 feet, 9 inches, 165 pounds. Authorities say the crime happened Jan. 7 but are just now seeking the public's help because recently returned DNA tests did not identify a suspect, according to Det. Geoffrey Tavares.

On that date "the female victim left a club in the Hollywood area and got into the suspect's vehicle, a late model four-door car, believing it was the ride sharing car she had ordered," according to the LAPD. "The suspect drove the victim to a secluded location, where he sexually assaulted her. During the time the suspect kept the victim captive."