Everything You Need to Know About The Legalization of Marijuana in California

Californians have been pushing for the legalization of recreational weed for a long time now. And last week their weed dreams came true. Proposition 64, which legalizes the use of recreational marijuana, was passed last week and we're here to give you all the background info on the proposition and tell you what exactly this means for California now.

California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

After a long battle, Proposition 64, California's recreational marijuana legalization initiative, has been approved by California voters.

High Taxes Proposed For Recreational Weed Could Make Medical Pot Look Like a Deal

After Proposition 64 passes, medical marijuana could be sold tax-free in many jurisdictions the very next day, experts say. But under the measure, medical weed eventually would be subject to an even higher tax than it is now.

Pot Prices Could Actually Rise After Legalization

Marijuana legalization is good for social justice, its backers say. For too long, drug laws have been used to arrest and incarcerate minorities at much higher rates than whites. Plus, pot has been proven to be, as President Obama himself put it, less dangerous than alcohol. So instead of creating a black market for criminals, why not tax it and regulate it to benefit the people of California?

Will Marijuana Legalization Benefit People of Color?

The Yes on 64 campaign says the measure would keep minorities out of prison and even provide business opportunities — a result of what some predict will be a post-legalization "green rush" — of the kind seen after legit sales began in Colorado in 2014. According to estimates from New Frontier Data and ArcView Market Research, if 64 passes, the pie could be worth $6.6 billion in the Golden State by 2020.

How The Nation's Oldest Medical Marijuana Law Could Be Affected by Proposition 64

If Proposition 64 passes this November, California will bid adieu to the nation’s oldest medical marijuana law. Enacted in 1996, Proposition 215, or the Compassionate Use Act, created looser restrictions on cannabis use across the state.

