Essentials Event Caught in the Crossfire

In the best and the worst of times, a good meal has always been a celebration, a safe and happy place for me. Food brings joy and strength to all of us lucky enough to have a table to sit at. And what makes chefs unique is that they are givers who live to see that eye roll when something they made tastes as good as the sandwich in “When Harry Met Sally.”

I never dreamed that something as feel-good as a food event could become caught in the crossfire of what could only be described as cyber-bullying and harassment.

Chefs and owners of restaurants who had signed up for L.A. Weekly’s 2018 The Essentials food festival were sent emails threatening their livelihood if they participated. These emails, which were shared with me by some of the chefs and owners who received them, were written by various people aligned with the boycott. One owner, who asked not to be identified, said he was threatened with mobs outside the restaurant if they participated in The Essentials. Another restaurant was inundated with scathing Yelp reviews after refusing to bow out.