Trump's EPA Targets California’s Environmental Regulations — Despite Their Effectiveness

California is once again in the Trump administration’s crosshairs, with the EPA proposing to strip the Golden State of its ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and roll back environmental standards, per Bloomberg.

Under the proposal, fuel-economy standards would be frozen at the 2020 level of 35 miles per gallon, significantly less than the Obama administration’s proposed 50 mpg by 2025 standard. California would no longer be able to set its own emissions standards (SB32 required a cut to 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2030) nor its electric vehicle sales mandate for automakers.

The ironic timing and naming of the Safer and Affordable Fuel Efficient Vehicles Rule suggests more than a little cognitive dissonance, even by the standards of the Trump administration’s unorthodox (read: at times nonsensical) approach to governance.