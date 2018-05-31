Emmanuel Masongsong: The Metal Scientist Who Rocks Out in His Free Time

L.A. native Emmanuel Masongsong knew he wanted to pursue a career in science after he got a book on his sixth birthday. "It had pictures of the planets, the solar system and the galaxies. I knew I wanted to learn more," says Masongsong, 36. "I began to check out all the books I could on volcanoes, the Earth, the moon, rocks, earthquakes, the Space Shuttle, airplanes and all that."

After excelling in math and science at school, Masongsong ended up studying science at UCLA. He started out in psychobiology but decided to go with microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics. After graduation in 2004, he began working in the lab, doing clinical trials with the HPV vaccine, then studying cervical cancer and HIV-related cancers.

After a dozen years in the lab, he began to feel isolated. "I liked the science but I didn't like the long hours and being alone in the lab all the time," he says. He started looking for a new job and found one at UCLA's Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences.