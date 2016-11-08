Early Results: Prop. 61 to Lower Drug Prices Is Losing by 7 Points

Oscar Espinosa / Nataliia K / Shutterstock.com

Early results show that Proposition 61, the ballot measure to limit drug prices for 4.4 million Californians, is down by 7 percentage points.

The Secretary of State's website reports the "no" campaign leading by more than 265,000 votes, with more than 20 percent of precincts reporting.

Proposition 61 is the most expensive ballot measure this year in California — indeed, one of the most expensive in state history. The "no" campaign funded by big pharma has spent more than $109 million to defeat the measure, while supporters, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation of Los Angeles, have spent about $18.5 million for its passage.

CNBC reported that if dollars were votes, "big pharma would be beating California's controversial drug-price control ballot measure Proposition 61 by a margin of about 7-1."

Proposition 61 would prohibit state agencies in California from paying more for their employees’ medications than the VA does for veterans'. The measure would lower drug prices for about 12 percent of Californians, including employees of state agencies, low-income patients enrolled in Medi-Cal’s Fee for Service program and inmates of state prisons.

Although badly outspent in advertising, the Yes on Proposition 61 campaign raised its visibility in recent days.

On Nov. 6, it began airing a series of 15-second ads showing the CEOs of such drug-industry titans — and prominent "no" funders — as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Merck. The ads show the CEOs in "wanted" posters and report on the multimillion-dollar criminal and civil cases the drug companies in question have had to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice in recent years for conduct harmful to consumers of their products.

On Nov. 7, Sen. Bernie Sanders held rallies in Los Angeles and Sacramento to urge a vote in favor of Proposition 61. Sanders closed his remarks in Pershing Square to a crown of some 200 cheering supporters by saying of Proposition 61 that "this could be the shot heard round the world."

Sanders' comment refers to the domino effect in pricing which the measure's proponents have been touting. They say that by pegging California state agencies to the VA’s price scale for drugs, it will serve as an example to all state Medicaid programs in the country and indirectly lower the prices paid by private insurers.

Opponents say the drug-making monopolies will shift their losses onto the backs of the 88 percent of consumers who are not covered by the measure. The greed of drug makers is nowhere in dispute here, but the question is whether this measure would account for it adequately. Its proponents have said any such negative consequence would only result from punitive action taken by the drug companies.

As recently as two months ago, the "yes" campaign was ahead by a two-to-one margin. A USC Dornsife/L.A. Times poll conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 found that a full two-thirds of California voters support Proposition 61. But the major drug corporations like Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer turned up the heat in mid-October with $22.3 million in additional contributions to defeat the measure.

Those "No on Prop 61" dollars have gone to fund a blitz of advertising on TV and social media in recent weeks. The California Medical Association, representing the interests of more than 43,000 doctors in the state, opposes the measure, as does virtually every veterans organizations, arguing the measure will prompt drug companies to boost prices on veterans, even though federal law protects veterans from price hikes on medicine.

Another healthcare-related measure on the ballot this year, Prop 56, for a $2 tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products, is way ahead. The measure to fund Medi-Cal for low-income state residents, is winning by a count of 62 to 37.