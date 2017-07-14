DUI Crackdown Includes New Focus on Prescription Drugs

Police are on the hunt this summer. Chris Yarzab/Flickr

Midsummer — is it midsummer already? — is drinking season in Southern California, particularly if you take your poison with ice and lime.

Cops seem to be on particularly high alert, even if they already swarmed Fourth of July weekend with extra DUI patrols. The Los Angeles Police Department recently announced that, on top of its hard line on alcohol, officers will be looking for drivers too high on drugs, even the kind your doctor says you should take.

"In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving traffic collisions," according to an LAPD statement this week. "DUI doesn’t just mean booze. If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. "

Lucky for you, police are letting you know where they'll be this weekend and when they'll be there. Cops have long argued that distributing checkpoint information, which is required by law, can save lives by dissuading partiers from getting behind the wheel after one too many.

Here's your checkpoint and DUI patrol info for the weekend, thanks to local police:

Tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight, an LAPD checkpoint will be running on Vermont Avenue and Fifth Street in Koreatown.

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., extra cops will hit the streets of LAPD's South Bureau area, which includes South L.A., Watts and Harbor Gateway. The department calls this a DUI saturation patrol.

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Victory Boulevard at Bellaire Avenue in North Hollywood.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., extra officers will swarm the streets of Pasadena as part of a saturation patrol.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Pasadena police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., a saturation patrol will hit the streets of LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and communities immediately west, east, south and northeast of the central city.

Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, a checkpoint will be up and running on La Brea Avenue and Rodeo Road at the bottom of Baldwin Hills.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., a checkpoint will be happening at Victory Boulevard and Valjean Avenue in Lake Balboa.

Be safe.

