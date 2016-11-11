DUI Checkpoints Come to Encino, South L.A.
We know it's tempting to drown your election sorrows in mezcal. Oh, we know.
But try to be responsible. Just because the world has been turned upside down doesn't mean you have to do the same to yourself and your family. If a cop catches you drinking and driving you'll end up in jail. The Los Angeles Police Department wants to help you help yourself. They're letting you know where they'll be and when they'll be there.
Here's your DUI checkpoint information for the weekend, courtesy of the LAPD:
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be up and running on Victory Boulevard at Balboa Boulevard in, like, Encino (totally).
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Florence Avenue at Main Street in South L.A.
Be safe.
