Culver City Middle School Students Take Part in National Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

At precisely 10 a.m. on Friday, Culver City Middle School students exited the school building and, with signs held aloft, marched to Veterans Memorial Park, and then on to City Hall.

With chants like “Hey, hey, NRA, how many kids did you kill today” and “Enough is enough” ringing out throughout the demonstration, the students were encouraged by the many cars sounding their horns as they passed, and well-wishing onlookers.

The students, ages 11 to 14, joined others in L.A. and all over the country in the National Walkout for Gun Violence Prevention on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine high school mass shooting, in which 12 students and a teacher were killed.