Cost of Destroying Trump's Walk of Fame Star: 3 Years in Jail. L.A. Cred: Priceless

The star formerly known as Trump's Ted Soqui/L.A. Weekly

The man who admitted he destroyed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as an act of political outrage could face three years behind bars if he's convicted.

Fifty-two-year-old James Lambert Otis, described in reports as an heir to the elevator company that bears his name, said after the Oct. 26 act of vandalism that he would gladly pay the price meted out by a judge. He said he wanted to draw attention to the dozen or so women who accused the president-elect of sexual assault and impropriety because he had victims of sexual violence in his own family. "I don't think Mr. Trump deserves that star any longer," Otis said following the demolition, which was carried out with a pick ax and sledgehammer.

Otis was so open about his defiant, early morning act that he had it videotaped. Now the bill of justice is almost due. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced late yesterday that Otis is facing "one felony count of vandalism over $400 damage," according to a statement.

Otis said he intended to remove the star in one piece and auction it off to benefit victims of sex crimes. But as Otis got to work on the monument it broke apart, and only Trump's name plate appeared to survive intact.

Hours after its destruction, the star was replaced, and Trump supporters and fans volunteered to keep watch over it day and night.

Otis, who said he planned to turn himself in, was arrested the following day at the intersection of Spaulding and Willoughby avenues in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

"When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California state landmark," Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which runs the Walk of Fame, said in a statement after the incident

The Walk of Fame essentially allows vetted celebrities and their fan clubs to purchase the monuments. Trump got his in recognition for his production of Miss Universe pageants, a Walk of Fame spokeswoman said.

Otis was scheduled to be arraigned today. Prosecutors said they were asking for bail to be set at $20,000.

