Cops Get the Weekend Going Early a With DUI Crackdown That Starts Tonight

Summer-like weather and record temperatures last week finally seem to be behind us as things cool down. We wouldn't blame you for getting cozy with a throat-warming highball of your favorite whiskey.

Just don't overdo it. The Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies are on the hunt once again for drunk drivers, and this time they're starting their weekend operations a little early — tonight, in fact.

The LAPD says that telling you about its crackdowns might prevent jail time, collisions and worse, so heed the warning. Here's your DUI crackdown info courtesy of local law enforcement:

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra officers will hit the streets of the LAPD's Wilshire Division area, which includes Mid-City, Carthay Circle, South Carthay the Fairfax district, Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Miracle Mile and parts of Arlington Heights, Country Club Park and Windsor Square. The department calls this kind of operation a "saturation patrol."

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. a DUI saturation patrol is coming to clubland, a.k.a. Hollywood.

Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. a saturation patrol graces the streets of the LAPD's Central Bureau area, which includes downtown and neighborhoods just west, south and east of downtown.

Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. a saturation patrol returns to the Wilshire Division (see neighborhoods, above).

Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight a checkpoint will be up and running on Rosecrans Avenue at Menlo Avenue in Harbor Gateway.

Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. another saturation patrol will grace the streets of — you guessed it — the Wilshire Division.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Rinaldi Street in Mission Hills.

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Inglewood police say they'll be operating a DUI saturation patrol in the City of Champions.

Be safe.

